A Spotlight On Cable News Networks Amid Anchor Shake-Up

May 04, 2023 1:45 AM ETCMCSA, DISH, FOX, FOXA, FUBO, FYBR, WBD, PBS, PEJ, FCOM, VOX, IXP, XHYT, ODDS, BNGE
Summary

  • As more general entertainment viewing migrates to streaming and on-demand platforms, live news has emerged as a dominant genre on linear cable networks.
  • CNN, FOX News Channel, and MSNBC are all fully penetrated across pay-tv operators in the U.S. while other news networks are fighting for distribution.
  • The big cable news networks have battled with internal controversies and outside criticism in recent years but still manage to generate massive revenue.

As more general entertainment viewing migrates to streaming and on-demand platforms, live news has emerged as a dominant genre on linear cable networks. While there are now a dozen 24/7 cable news networks in operation in the U.S., Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.'s CNN (

US Cable News Network

S&P Global

cable news network

Kagan, Nielsen

cable news network

Kagan

This article was written by

This article was written by
Markit
2.77K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

