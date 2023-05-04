JHVEPhoto

Home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) saw demand from its do-it-yourself ['DIY'] customer base boom higher during the COVID-19 pandemic as homeowners trapped indoors found themselves with plenty of free time and opted to use some of that time making repairs and improvements to their home. This dynamic faded as the pandemic was brought under control and was replaced by robust demand from the construction industry in the US. Lowe's Companies is well-positioned to capitalize on robust domestic construction activity as it operates 1,730+ retail stores that can cater to the needs of both professional and DIY customers.

Key Considerations

According to the US Census Bureau, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of total construction spending in the US stood north of $1.8 trillion in March 2023 and was up an estimated 3.8% versus the estimate for March 2022. Furthermore, the US Census Bureau noted that total US construction spending came in at $0.4 trillion during the first quarter of 2023, up 4.3% year-over-year. Rising interest rates and the impact that could have on the trajectory of US construction activity needs to be monitored going forward, though for now the trajectory is bullish for Lowe's Companies.

In November 2022, Lowe's Companies announced it was selling its Canadian operations to the private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $400 million in cash along with performance-based deferred consideration. The deal was completed in February 2023 and saw Lowe's Companies effectively exit the Canadian market. Management at Lowe's Companies mentioned that this move should help the company improve its operating margin and return on invested capital ['ROIC'] performance going forward, a welcome development.

Capital Allocation Strategy

Lowe's Companies held a major investor event in December 2022 that outlined its strategy over the coming years. That event included the announcement that its board of directors had approved a $15.0 billion share buyback program on top of its existing capacity, as share repurchases and dividend increases represent how Lowe's Companies seeks to return cash to shareholders. From April 2019 to April 2023, Lowe's Companies' quarterly per share dividend more than doubled to its current rate of $1.05 per share. As of this writing, shares of LOW yield a respectable ~2.0%.

Free cash flow (defined by me as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures, Lowe's Companies may have a different way of defining free cash flow) is how companies can sustainably repurchase their stock and make good on their dividend obligations. During the company's fiscal 2022 (period ended February 3, 2023), Lowe's Companies generated $6.8 billion in free cash flow while spending $2.4 billion covering its dividend obligations. From fiscal 2020-2022, Lowe's Companies' annual free cash flows averaged $8.1 billion as the company is a tremendous cash flow generator. The company's dividend obligations are well-covered by its free cash flows.

Lowe's Companies is a tremendous free cash flow generator and is incredibly shareholder friendly. (Lowe's Companies - December 2022 IR Presentation)

However, please note that Lowe's Companies has a large net debt load which represents a major downside risk to the firm. At the end of fiscal 2022, the firm had $1.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments on hand versus $1.1 billion in short-term debt and $32.9 billion in long-term debt on the books. This net debt load is almost entirely due to its enormous share buyback programs. From fiscal 2020-2022, Lowe's Companies spent $32.1 billion in aggregate buying back its stock including $14.1 billion in fiscal 2022.

In March 2023, Lowe's Companies was able to issue debt at attractive rates indicating it retains access to capital markets at reasonable rates. The company raised $3.0 billion gross by issuing $1.0 billion of 4.8% notes that mature in 2026, $1.0 billion of 5.15% notes that mature in 2033, $0.5 billion of 5.75% notes that mature in 2053, and $0.5 billion of 5.85% notes that mature in 2063. For now, Lowe's Companies should be able to stay on top of its financing obligations, though again I caution that the single biggest downside risk to the firm is its bloated balance sheet.

Sales and Margin Improvement Strategy

In December 2020, Lowe's Companies launched its Total Home strategy. The various initiatives included within this strategy aim to grow the home improvement retailer's professional business, improve its e-commerce operations and inventory management systems, expand its installation services, and lean on benefits from localization generated by its geographically diverse physical store base. By doing so, Lowe's Companies seeks to grow its market share and revenues while improving its overall profitability levels.

The firm's Total Home strategy has largely successful so far with room for additional upside. From fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2022, Lowe's Companies' GAAP net sales rose by 8% to reach $97.1 billion and its GAAP gross margin expanded by ~20 basis points to reach 33.2%.

However, Lowe's Companies reported that its GAAP operating margin declined by ~30 basis point from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2022 to reach 10.5%, though its GAAP operating income still increased by 5% during this period to reach $10.2 billion due to growth in its revenues. Sharp increases in its SG&A expenses held down the company's profitability. Going forward, management is leaning on the next phase of the firm's Total Home strategy to improve Lowe's Companies' operating margin over the coming fiscal years.

The next phase of its Total Home strategy involves Lowe's Companies' further optimizing its supply chain and merchandizing operations, realizing broad operating expense savings (through initiatives that aim to better integrate its e-commerce and physical sales channels, and technology investments to encourage greater utilization of self-checkout offerings), and capitalizing on greater economies of scale (generated via revenue growth). Investments in its workforce (substantial pay increases to retain knowledgeable employees and keep its stores well-staffed) and initiatives to further grow its professional business are expected to weigh on its plans to grow its operating margin, though these initiatives are expected to support its revenue growth trajectory. Additionally, Lowe's Companies aims to improve its profitability levels by simplifying its corporate structure after exiting the Canadian market.

Lowe's Companies has a solid plan in place to improve its operating margin over the coming fiscal years. (Lowe's Companies - December 2022 IR Presentation)

It's important to note here that growing its sales that cater to professional customers represents a key part of Lowe's Companies' medium-term strategy. To grow this side of its business Lowe's Companies aims to continuously improve its e-commerce platform, seen through the firm recently expanding the functionality of its Lowe's MVP Business Tools operation. Additionally, the home improvement retailer is also placing a great emphasis on inventory management system improvements to ensure its stores are well-stocked with items that its professional customers need, a strategy that involves growing its salesforce that caters to these customers.

Lowe's Companies intends to improve its professional-facing business to support sales growth in this arena. (Lowe's Companies - December 2022 IR Presentation)

Outlook

In fiscal 2023, Lowe's Companies expects its margin performance will stage a stellar rebound. Management forecasts that the firm's operating margin will come in around 13.6%-13.8% in fiscal 2023, up sharply from fiscal 2022 levels of 10.5%, and that its total net sales will come in at $88.0-$90.0 billion (down from fiscal 2022 levels of $97.1 billion due to the aforementioned divestment of its Canadian operations).

The company should remain a free cash flow cow as management is guiding for up to $2.0 billion in capital expenditures in fiscal 2023, which represents a modest increase over fiscal 2022 levels. Comparable store sales are expected to be flat or down 2% this fiscal year versus fiscal 2022 levels, due in large part to the DIY boom calming down. Lowe's Companies' US comparable store sales declined by 1.5% year-over-year in the final quarter of fiscal 2022.

Lowe's Companies is guiding for $13.60-$14.00 in diluted EPS in fiscal 2023, up sharply from the $10.17 in GAAP diluted EPS the home improvement retailer reported in fiscal 2022. The company's guidance for fiscal 2023 highlights how major improvements in Lowe's Companies' profitability levels should enable the firm to substantially grow its bottom-line with a smaller footprint now that it has exited the Canadian market.

Concluding Thoughts

Lowe's Companies has a rock-solid strategy in place to improve its operating margin over the coming fiscal years while maintaining its sales growth momentum. This combination should significantly improve the retailer's free cash flow generating abilities. Management is incredibly shareholder friendly and continues to return vast amounts of cash back to investors in the form of enormous share buyback programs and dividend increases. As the Federal Reserve is showing signs that its cycle of interest rate increases may be coming to an end, Lowe's Companies is a firm worth keeping on your radar as a capital appreciation opportunity with incremental dividend growth upside.