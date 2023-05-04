Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Lowe's Companies Is Worth Keeping On Your Radar

May 04, 2023 2:16 AM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)
Callum Turcan profile picture
Callum Turcan
4.75K Followers

Summary

  • Lowe's Companies has seen its GAAP net sales and GAAP operating income grow meaningfully in recent fiscal years, even though its GAAP operating margin declined during this period.
  • Management has laid out a solid plan to grow the home improvement retailer's operating margin over the coming fiscal years.
  • Exiting the Canadian market and growing the company's professional-facing business are two key ways Lowe's Companies intends to improve its profitability levels.
  • Lowe's Companies is a stellar free cash flow generator run by an incredible shareholder-friendly management team, and this firm is worth keeping on your radar.
  • I caution that Lowe's Companies has a large net debt load that needs to be monitored going forward.

Lowe"s store in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

Home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) saw demand from its do-it-yourself ['DIY'] customer base boom higher during the COVID-19 pandemic as homeowners trapped indoors found themselves with plenty of free time and opted to use some of that time

Table of Lowe's Companies' forecasted free cash flows.

Lowe's Companies is a tremendous free cash flow generator and is incredibly shareholder friendly. (Lowe's Companies - December 2022 IR Presentation)

Waterfall of how Lowe's Companies intends to improve its operating margin going forward.

Lowe's Companies has a solid plan in place to improve its operating margin over the coming fiscal years. (Lowe's Companies - December 2022 IR Presentation)

PowerPoint slide highlighting how Lowe's Companies plans to grow its professional sales going forward.

Lowe's Companies intends to improve its professional-facing business to support sales growth in this arena. (Lowe's Companies - December 2022 IR Presentation)

This article was written by

Callum Turcan profile picture
Callum Turcan
4.75K Followers
Worked as an equity analyst for several years in the USA and have been writing financial articles and analyzing publicly traded companies for more than a decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.