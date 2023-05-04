Antero Midstream's March Toward Higher Dividends Continues
Summary
- Antero Midstream's strong first quarter supports management's goal of 3 or less leverage.
- We expect Antero to reach its leverage goal by the early second half of 2024.
- Towards the end of 2024, Antero Midstream's dividend will likely increase.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) reported strong earnings for the March quarter. The strength of the earnings surprised us. The stock price, not unexpected, jumped almost 10% afterward. Midstream performance, being somewhat insulated from commodity pricing, should continue to outperform upstream natural gas businesses for the remainder of the year. The sounds of the march cadence beat a clear message for those listening. It seems more than probable that Antero will meet its goal of leverage less than 3 by the end of next year. Let's go listen to the cadence.
Quarterly Result
We begin our discussion with a slide from the last presentation.
For the quarter, the company generated almost $50 million in free cash flow (FCF) up from a -$38 FCF in the prior year.
For the full year, management guided, in part, the following:
- Increasing Adjusted EBITDA by $20 million to a range of $950 to $990 million (non-GAAP measure).
- Decreasing capital expenditures by $15 million to a range of $180 to $200 million.
- Increasing Free Cash Flow after dividends by $35 million to a range of $125 to $155 million (non-GAAP measures).
A reminder that FCF for Antero is calculated after dividends.
Meeting the 2024 Leverage Target
For investors, the above results provides enough information to continue an evaluation of company progress made towards its leverage goal of 3 before considering increasing the dividend. The evaluation begins with a page from the latest 10-Q (1st quarter of 2023) showing the debt structure. The company used the approximately $40 million in cash to pay down the long-term debt shown next. The total debt dropped to $3.33 billion.
"Financing activities. Net cash used in financing activities was $101 million and $141 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively. The increase in cash flows used in financing activities between periods was primarily due to net repayments on our Credit Facility of $31 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to net borrowings on our Credit Facility of $9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022."
We included a table showing estimated levels of excess cash.
|Leverage Balance (Millions)
|EBITDA
|Capital Quarter
|Capital Year or Year-to-Date
|Debt Reduction
|Debt
|3rd Quarter
|$223
|$40
|$200
|$30
|$3300
|4th Quarter
|$235
|$50
|$250
|$30
|$3360 *
|2023 **
|$980 -$1000
|NA
|$190
|$150 ***
|$3200
|2024
|$1040 ****
|NA
|$150 #
|$240 ##
|$2950
* Corrected from the 10-Q 1st quarter of 2023.
** Estimate made from 2023 guidance.
*** Debt reduction equals the guided FCF.
**** Estimate for 2024 (2023 EBITDA estimate times 1.05).
# Our best guess in that capital has been guided down in each year following 2021.
## The debt reduction is calculated by the difference in 2023 and 2024 EBITDA plus the difference in capital between the two years plus 2023 guided FCF.
Next, a table helps understand the likelihood for management meeting the leverage target of 3 by 2024 year-end.
|Leverage
|Debt (Billions)
|EBITDA
|Leverage
|2023 End
|$3.20
|$990
|3.2
|2024 End
|$2.95
|$1040
|2.8
The updated table shown above once again shows that during 2024 the company will reach its leverage ratio of 3 or lower, which is consistent with our last articles. What is different and not in a small way, is the amount of FCF that is likely generated. We expect significantly higher EBITDA reaching over a billion, but expenses have drained the bottom line; it seems. The number of issued shares equals approximately 480 million while paying out $0.90 equals approximately $430 million. By the end of 2024, the company's FCF might equal $240 million plenty to return the dividend back to $0.31 a quarter, the amount issued before 2021. We aren't sure when management would exactly return all of the increase, but if it doesn't it might use a portion for stock repurchases, capital or other needs.
Risk
The marketplace is still producing more natural gas than is being consumed. Softer production might be in order, but most likely from the more expensive Haynesville region rather than the Appalachian area serviced by Antero. Still, stocks in the same sectors tend to trade in similar fashion. We expect that this over production circumstance will dampen at some level the price. At the time of this writing, the stock price near $10.50 might represent a slight premium. Also, growth next year may also be limited, delaying slightly the timing for the company reaching its target. There are risks, but this company is extremely well managed and located in the best of the best region. Any price under $10 (9% yield or less) represents, in our view, a buy. The cadence certainly is music to our ears.
