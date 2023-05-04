Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Bond Investors May Find Most Rate Pivot Potential In U.K., EU

May 04, 2023 1:35 AM ET
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.18K Followers

Summary

  • As consumers suffer the biggest inflation hit in 50 years, bond investors must anticipate how quickly prices will stabilize, when interest rates will fall and which fixed-income markets can provide the best payoffs.
  • We believe that - although the battle with inflation is not completely won and risks of resurgence remain - inflation is now more likely yesterday’s than tomorrow’s problem.
  • Accordingly, we favor adding interest rate risk (duration) to fixed income portfolios. And we think UK and European Union (EU) sovereign bonds could be among the biggest beneficiaries of falling inflation.

Brexit UK and EU Flags

emarto/iStock via Getty Images

By John Taylor and Nicholas Sanders, CFA

As consumers suffer the biggest inflation hit in 50 years, bond investors must anticipate how quickly prices will stabilize, when interest rates will fall and which fixed-income markets can provide

UK Gilts Yield More than US Treasuries—for Now

UK and EU Are Set to Follow US Inflation Down

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.18K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.