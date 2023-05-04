Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Banks With Competitive Advantages Show Resilience

May 04, 2023 2:00 AM ETCMA, MOAT, SIVBQ, SMOT, USB
Summary

  • The turmoil in the banking industry has raised concerns about funding costs and the future profitability of banks.
  • Although Comerica stock may suffer from broader banking concerns in the short term, they believe the company’s strong cost advantages will help it outperform over the long term.
  • U.S. Bancorp's diverse product lineup increases switching costs by locking customers into its unique ecosystem and making it expensive to move.

Amid ongoing turmoil in the banking industry, Comerica (CMA) and U.S. Bancorp (USB) remain resilient due to their economic moats.

The term "economic moat" describes a company's ability to maintain its competitive advantages and defend long-term profitability. Morningstar analysts joined the

