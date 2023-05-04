gorodenkoff

The National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) is an international software and hardware maker for automated tests and automated measurement systems.

Leadership in this area has supported $1.69bn in TTM revenues alongside a $288.62mn EBITDA, sustaining an EBITDA margin of 17.10%.

Introduction

The company segments its revenues into the following verticals; Semiconductor & Electronics, which accounted for 26% of revenues, Transportation, accounting for 18% of revenues, Aerospace, Defense, and Government, accounting for 25% of revenue, and Portfolio- the other industries NATI's technologies are used within- accounts for 31%.

As illustrated above, the company maintains a diverse geographic and segmentation revenue set. Beyond mitigating inherent risk structures, this accelerates the positive effects of the NATI revenue cycle, through which software and hardware products can be leveraged to sell one another.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

Relative to the broad market- represented by the S&P500- NATI continues to outperform.

This is owing to a general reversion in NATI's financial performance when compared to the previous few years. In the immediate term during the COVID-19 pandemic, corporate R&D expenditures fell, reducing the demand for NATI's automated test and measurement equipment. However, this drop has since recovered, leading to a sustained resurgence in demand.

Comparative Analysis

Although NATI maintains unique ownership over software such as LabVIEW or measurement devices such as the Semiconductor Test System, they can adequately be compared to peers such as Cognex (CGNX), Novanta (NOVT), and Vontier (VNT), each of whom operates within their own niches or with fundamentally different approaches to product deployment.

As demonstrated above, on a multiples basis, NATI is generally undervalued when contrasted with peers, bar Vontier. However, Vontier sustains lower multiple levels due to a significantly higher debt/equity ratio of 4.46 versus NATI's 0.45.

For instance, NATI maintains a P/CF ratio of 27.25 versus 32.58 and 33.78 for Cognex and Novanta respectively. Or a P/S of 4.62 versus Cognex's 8.19 and Novanta's 6.36.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow model, at its base case, NATI stock is undervalued by 11%, with its fair value at $65.65, up from its current price of $58.14.

The model assumes a discount rate of 8%, with their cap structure lighter on debt than the industry averages, therefore reducing the overall hurdle rate. Furthermore, my DCF is calculated on a 5-year basis without perpetuity.

Net margins are projected in line with historic levels, in the range of 10-11%, this is in spite of my ingrained belief in future margin expansion, owing to NATI's principled corporate strategy.

AlphaSpread's relative valuation tool, on the other hand, believes that NATI is undervalued, believing the company is overvalued and has a fair value of $52.67. However, this model runs purely on a multiples basis and neglects that many peer companies (as seen in the comparable companies analysis above) are lower on a multiples basis purely due to higher debt levels.

A Virtuous Cycle of Scale & Margin Growth

NATI fundamentally differentiates itself through a combination of its intuitive and unified product mix, the flexibility and modularity of its system-level solutions, built for consumer needs, and the openness and interoperability of its software products. Fundamentally describing the company's complementary product strategy is its Software-Connected Solutions roadmap, leading consumers from Product Analytics and Test Operations through Application and Development Software and then modular hardware and to Services.

NATI has also developed a particular focus on leveraging design megatrends, aiming to capture the rise in each of its four primary segments through macro inflections such as the advent of the Internet of Things, electrification of transportation, increased development of civilian and government aerospace applications, and so on. As such, in the near future, I expect factors such as increased government infrastructure investment (i.e., CHIPS Act) in addition to a potential reduction or freeze on interest rate increases to spur corporate investment in rising themes and catalyze positive share action.

To reduce operational costs and increase access- thus scale as well- to consumers, NATI has embraced a transformation across its distribution channels. Previously committed to an exclusive direct B2B sales model, the company has since identified a tripartite distribution strategy, with three tiers of consumer engagement and consequent levels of relationship. According to NATI, this self-service to full engagement 3-tier strategy has led to 2x traffic relative to competitors, and 91% of technical support cases being handled digitally.

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts echo my positive outlook of the company, projecting an average one-year price increase of +3.20%, to a price of $60.

However, it is worth noting that analysts maintain static bear and bull cases, a combination of under coverage of the stock as well as induced stability of the heavy diversification the company has undergone.

Risks & Challenges

Interest Rates May Reduce R&D

As occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, and which initially lead to negative share price action for NATI, continued stress from high-interest rates may increase the cost of debt to levels which makes it unreasonable for companies to maintain R&D levels. This may reduce demand for NATI's products and thus reduce revenues and profits.

Supply Chain Difficulties May Hamper Demand

Particularly in the semiconductor consumer segment, the continued supply chain issues have squeezed demand. And though this issue is getting better, geopolitical and continued macro concerns continue to be great stressors. This could have the combined effect of reduced demand for NATI services while increasing the buying power of a more limited contingent of buyers.

Dependency on Proprietary Rights

NATI's success fundamentally hinges upon its ability to maintain patents and intellectual property rights and protect its products. Already being subject to intellectual property litigation, NATI thus risks infringement- the steps the company has taken to protect its IP may not be sufficient and could therefore reduce the exclusivity of NATI services, thus reducing the company's moat and value.

Conclusion

In the short term, I expect a continuation of the company's ongoing price rally due to stronger net income and free cash flow prospects.

In the longer term, I project that the company's self-fulfilling scale and margin growth and ability to leverage design megatrends can lead to enduring price growth.