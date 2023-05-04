Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Why We Like CLOs Amid A Fed Pause

May 04, 2023 2:05 AM ETJAAA, AAA, JBBB, CLOI
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.29K Followers

Summary

  • Yields and spreads on CLO debt remain extremely attractive, and a new rate environment could actually bring additional return potential and the opportunity for above-coupon returns.
  • With the Fed appearing to indicate a possible pause on additional rate increases after its latest hike, and the market still predicting rate cuts later this year, is there still a case for investing in CLOs.
  • We believe the historical spread pickup, low loss rates and diversification potential of CLOs make them attractive as a strategic allocation within a bond portfolio through market cycles.

Collateralized Loan Obligations CLO is shown on the business photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov

Yields and spreads on CLO debt remain extremely attractive, and a new rate environment could actually bring additional return potential and the opportunity for above-coupon returns.

With the Fed appearing to indicate a possible pause on additional

CLOs Provide a Significant Yield Pickup compared to T-Bills and IG Corporates

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.29K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.