Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

JPMorgan Wins As First Republic Equity Wiped Out

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.45K Followers

Summary

  • Early Monday, JPMorgan and federal regulators reached a deal for JPM to acquire First Republic's assets.
  • JPMorgan stock rose 3.8% pre-market when the news was announced.
  • JPMorgan will get the benefit of all earnings accruing from First Republic's assets while sharing the impact of losses with the Deposit Insurance Corp.
  • First Republic common shareholders on the other hand have been wiped out.
  • In this article, I make the case that the First Republic deal is a positive for JPMorgan shareholders.
Bank CEOs Testify Before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee

Jamie Dimon

Drew Angerer

Early Monday Morning, Bloomberg reported that JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) would be ‘acquiring’ First Republic, in a last minute bid to save the ailing regional bank. The deal, the details of which haven’t been revealed yet, reportedly won’t include a rescue for equity holders. First Republic has

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.45K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.