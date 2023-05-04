Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that specializes in creating antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). On November 14, 2022, the FDA granted accelerated approval for ImmunoGen's Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx), which is a therapeutic solution for adult patients suffering from FRα-positive, platinum-resistant cancer in the epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal regions. The patients must have undergone one to three systemic treatment regimens. This decision was based on the data collected from the pivotal SORAYA trial, which was conducted under the FDA's specialized program, and included the objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DOR), and safety data.

On May 3rd, ImmunoGen announced that Elahere met its endpoints in a confirmatory trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, which resulted in the company's stock rising over 130%.

Data by YCharts

ImmunoGen Financials

Let's first review ImmunoGen's most recent financial report. In Q1 2023, ImmunoGen reported total revenues of $49.9 million, an increase from the same period in 2022, primarily due to sales of Elahere and an upfront fee from Vertex Pharmaceuticals. However, this increase was partly offset by license fees previously recorded in collaboration with Huadong Medicine and Eli Lilly (LLY). The company also reported increased research and development expenses and selling, general, and administrative expenses. ImmunoGen reported a net loss of $41.0 million for the quarter. As of March 31, 2023, the company had $201.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, with operational cash usage of $73.7 million. ImmunoGen has revised its financial guidance for 2023, projecting non-Elahere revenues between $45 million and $50 million and operating expenses between $320 million and $335 million. The company anticipates its current cash, including the $75 million term loan from Pharmakon and expected product and collaboration revenues, will fund operations until 2025.

The afternoon after revealing confirmatory data, ImmunoGen announced its plan to conduct an underwritten public offering, intending to sell $200 million worth of shares of its common stock. Additionally, ImmunoGen plans to provide the underwriters with a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of common stock.

Elahere Improves OS and PFS in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer: MIRASOL Trial Results

The MIRASOL trial (NCT04209855) is a Phase 3 study comparing Elahere to investigator's choice (IC) of single-agent chemotherapy for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer expressing high FRα levels. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival [PFS], with key secondary endpoints including objective response rate (ORR) and overall survival [OS].

MIRASOL study enrolled 453 patients, with 62% having received prior bevacizumab and 55% having received a prior PARP inhibitor. By March 6, 2023, 14% of patients in the Elahere group were still receiving the drug, compared to 3% in the IC chemotherapy group. The study found that Elahere significantly improved overall survival [OS] and progression-free survival [PFS] compared to IC chemotherapy. The hazard ratios were 0.67 (p=0.0046) for OS and 0.65 (p<0.0001) for PFS, indicating a 33% reduction in the risk of death and a 35% reduction in the risk of tumor progression or death. The median OS was 16.46 months for Elahere compared to 12.75 months for IC chemotherapy, while the median PFS was 5.62 months for Elahere compared to 3.98 months for IC chemotherapy.

Elahere also demonstrated an objective response rate of 42.3% by investigator assessment, including 12 complete responses, compared to 15.9% with no complete responses in the IC chemotherapy group. The PFS and ORR results by blinded independent central review were consistent with investigator assessment.

The safety profile of Elahere was favorable, with low-grade ocular and gastrointestinal events being the primary concerns. No new safety issues were identified. Elahere had lower rates of grade 3 or greater treatment-emergent adverse events (42% vs 54%), serious adverse events (24% vs 33%), and treatment-emergent adverse events leading to discontinuation of study drug (9% vs 16%) compared to IC chemotherapy.

Elahere Shows Promise as a Breakthrough Treatment for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer represents a significant challenge in gynecologic oncology. Patients with this condition have tumors that either do not respond to platinum-based chemotherapy or recur within six months of completing therapy. This form of cancer is particularly difficult to treat due to its resistance to one of the most effective lines of treatment, making the prognosis for these patients generally poor.

The data from the MIRASOL trial represents a potential breakthrough for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The trial demonstrated that Elahere, an antibody-drug conjugate, led to significant improvements in both progression-free survival [PFS] and overall survival [OS] compared to the current standard of care, as well as a higher overall response rate. These results indicate that Elahere could potentially offer a new therapeutic approach for patients who have limited options due to the resistant nature of their disease.

The significance of the results extends beyond the statistical data. For patients, this could mean more time without disease progression, improved quality of life, and potentially a longer lifespan. Given that these patients have previously been treated with up to three prior regimens, including platinum-based therapies, the need for novel treatments like Elahere is urgent.

Furthermore, the safety profile of Elahere is encouraging. It primarily consisted of low-grade ocular and gastrointestinal events, with no new safety signals identified. It also had lower rates of severe treatment-emergent adverse events and serious adverse events compared to investigator's choice of chemotherapy. This is critical as patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer often have a history of heavy pretreatment and may be less able to tolerate severe side effects.

Estimating Elahere's Potential Yearly Sales in Ovarian Cancer Treatment

UpToDate guidelines suggest that Elahere is a possible treatment option for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in later lines of therapy. Based on my interpretation of the MIRASOL data, Elahere is likely to be favored in first-line settings, especially for patients with FRa-positive, epithelial cancers. To estimate the peak annual revenue for Elahere, various factors such as the number of eligible patients, the cost per treatment cycle, the number of cycles within six months, and the market penetration rate must be taken into account.

Starting with qualified patients, we can estimate their number by taking into account various factors such as the projected cases of ovarian cancer in 2023 (22,000), the percentage of epithelial cancer cases (90%), the percentage of platinum-resistant cases (70%), and the percentage of FRα-positive cases (80%). Based on these estimates, the total population of qualified patients is approximately 11,424 patients.

It's essential to note that this estimation only takes into account new cases and does not factor in existing patients, so the total number of qualified patients could be higher.

Assuming a six-month treatment period of approximately 8 cycles (calculated as 6 months * 30 days / 21-day cycle) and an average cost of $21,750 per cycle, the total cost per patient for six months would be approximately $174,000 (8 cycles * $21,750).

Considering the survival benefits of ELAHERE, if it achieves a high market penetration of, say, 50%, the maximum annual sales revenue is as follows:

11,424 patients * 50% market penetration * $174,000 per patient = ~$957 million

It's important to remember that these calculations are simplified and don't account for various market dynamics such as pricing pressures and competition. Furthermore, the average number of treatment cycles per patient may vary due to different factors such as disease progression and treatment tolerability, which could significantly affect the final sales revenue figures.

My Analysis & Recommendation

The recent MIRASOL trial results are a game changer for ImmunoGen's Elahere, solidifying its potential as a breakthrough treatment for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Not only do these results confirm the clinical benefit initially observed in the SORAYA trial, leading to its accelerated approval, but they also pave the way for full FDA approval. This translates into a strengthened position in the market and a significant upward trajectory for ImmunoGen's revenues.

Elahere's demonstrated efficacy and safety profile, coupled with its ability to target a difficult-to-treat patient population, significantly broaden its appeal to clinicians and patients alike. This is expected to drive strong market penetration, and my analysis estimates a peak annual sales revenue of approximately $957 million, under the assumption of a 50% market penetration rate.

Furthermore, ImmunoGen's optimistic financial outlook for 2023, along with a strong cash position, and a recent share offering projected to raise an additional $200 million, suggests a bright future for the company's financial status, with operations expected to be funded at least until 2025. It is important to highlight that the surge in the share price subsequent to the announcement of the MIRASOL trial outcomes reflects the market's favorable response to this notable advancement.

For investors, these developments indicate an attractive opportunity. ImmunoGen seems well-positioned to capitalize on its innovative antibody-drug conjugate, with the potential to become a key player in the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. While it's essential to consider the inherent risks associated with biotechnology investments, such as regulatory hurdles and market competition, the potential upside for ImmunoGen appears compelling. Therefore, my investment recommendation for ImmunoGen is "Buy", with the suggestion for investors to consider adding it to their portfolios for potential long-term growth.

Risks to Thesis

When the facts change, I change my mind.

Several risks, however, could challenge my bullish outlook on ImmunoGen: