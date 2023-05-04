Torsten Asmus

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to the U.S. industrials sector, in accord with the fund's benchmark the Spliced US IMI Industrials 25/50 index. VIS had net assets under management of $4.1 billion as of March 2023 month-end. Over the past year, VIS has seen net outflows of almost -$600 million in total, although most of these were front-loaded in the period (see chart below).

The expense ratio of the fund is characteristically cheap for a Vanguard fund; 0.10%. I would prefer to use the uncapped version of the fund's benchmark index, the MSCI USA IMI Industrials index, for which a recent factsheet is available as of March 31, 2023. (The capped version does not offer financial data, but there is little difference between the two in other ways, since the primary benchmark does not run into the concentration risks that the capped index was designed for.) The Industrials index reported trailing and forward price/earnings ratios of 22.36x and 18.93x, respectively, with a price/book ratio of 4.01x. The indicative dividend yield was 1.56%.

Additionally, Morningstar offer a three- to five-year earnings growth forecast of 10.18% on average for VIS' portfolio. VIS also had 368 holdings in its portfolio, making its forward underlying return on equity of some 21% impressive for a non-tech, sector-specific fund. The portfolio is productive, offers strong earnings growth potential, and is diversified (albeit without geographical diversification).

Targeting the consensus earnings growth estimate, which basically implies a slowly waning/maturing return on equity (which is a fair assumption), VIS' portfolio offers an implied headline IRR of almost 13%.

Given a local 10-year yield of 3.37% at the time of writing, this IRR is strong, especially for a fund whose historical beta is about 1.07x. The beta-adjusted ERP is very high, suggesting markets are still in a risk-off pricing regime. VIS has also failed to perform as well as the broader markets this year. Industrials are generally more economically sensitive than many other sectors, and reduced perceived uncertainty would help to compress the equity risk premia in industrials stocks in a significant way. Hopefully this will be possible over the coming months (not just for the sake of VIS but the broader market). Inflationary pressures are a key risk to VIS, but at present valuations I would suggest that VIS should perform reasonably well regardless given the implied margin of safety.

It is also unlikely that infrastructure spend will be slowing down, although there is still some uncertainty surrounding this. The United States' 117th Congress approved some $1.25 trillion in spending across the transportation, energy, water resources, and broadband sectors for the next five to 10 years. It is now the Biden administration's responsibility to put that money to work. Infrastructure policy implementation outside Washington is apparently already challenging, as economic headwinds (including inflation and declining state and local revenues) are making it harder to execute and approve plans.

Macroeconomic uncertainty also tends to inhibit investment. With a bit of luck, inflationary pressures will begin to abate, though core inflation rates are still running relatively high in the United States (see chart below).

Nevertheless, as noted before, VIS offers a margin of safety, and betting against America is generally not a good idea in the long run. VIS is less speculative than a technology portfolio and generates strong earnings with historically strong dividend distribution rates. The fund is also popular, liquid, and should benefit pro-cyclically as the U.S. moves into its next business cycle. All considered, while macroeconomic risks remain, VIS looks attractive.