Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Mohawk Industries: Winner In The Long Run

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
209 Followers

Summary

  • MHK recently announced its Q1 FY23 results with declining net sales and income.
  • Short-term headwinds might hamper its growth, but in the long run, MHK has great growth potential.
  • The technical setup is excellent, and the valuation also looks fine.
  • I assign a hold rating on MHK.

Abstract white pedestal podium stands in the white room

s-cphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) manufactures and distributes flooring products for residential remodeling and new construction channels globally. They operate in three segments: Flooring North America, Global Ceramic, and Flooring Rest of the World. In the global ceramic segment, they offer ceramic tile, natural

Income statement

Seeking Alpha

Technical chart

Trading View

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
209 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.