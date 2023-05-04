Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Fortive: Creating Synergies Derived From Acquisitions

May 04, 2023 4:22 AM ETFortive Corporation (FTV)
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
25 Followers

Summary

  • Fortive had a strong beat on earnings on top and bottom along with solid guidance.
  • The company's use of acquisitions to create growth through synergy with its core business will create long-term value.
  • Assuming my DCF assumptions, Fortive is currently overvalued resulting in a hold rating.

Robotics Industry Four Engineering Facility Robot Arm Moving at Different Directions. High Tech Industrial Technology Using Modern Machine Learning. Mass Production Automatics. Close Up

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past few years, Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) has exhibited robust sales growth, resulting in a financially sound company with ample growth opportunities. While I acknowledge the company's acquisition strategy aimed at generating long-term share appreciation, my DCF

Fortive Sales Overview

Fortive Sales Overview (Annual Report)

Share performance

Seeking Alpha

Fortive Annual Shares Outstanding

Fortive Annual Shares Outstanding (Trading View)

Fortive quarterly results

Investor Presentation

Fortive Compared to the S&P 500 3Y

Fortive Compared to the S&P 500 3Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Provation Overview

Provation Overview (Company Website Overview)

Analyst Price Targets 1Y

Trading View

Cost of Equity Calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

WACC Calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

5Y Frim Model DCF Assumptions With FCFF and no CapEX

5Y Frim Model DCF Assumptions With FCFF and no CapEX (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

This article was written by

I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

