Eoneren

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has exemplified rapid growth over the past few years. With acquisitions expanding their geographic reach and locking in customers along with a relative overvaluation discussed later in this article, I rate SPWR stock as a hold due to its long-term growth potential and ability to synergize businesses with their own.

Business Overview

SunPower Corporation is a global leader in solar energy solutions, providing high-efficiency solar panels, energy storage systems, and related services. The company was founded in 1985, and since then, it has been at the forefront of the solar energy industry. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, SunPower's products and services are designed to maximize energy production, minimize costs, and reduce carbon emissions.

SunPower offers a range of solar panels for residential, commercial, and utility-scale customers, including its Maxeon solar panels, which are among the most efficient and durable solar panels available. The company also provides energy storage solutions, allowing customers to store excess solar energy for use when needed, as well as monitoring and maintenance services to ensure the long-term performance of its systems.

SunPower has a strong presence in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions, with offices, manufacturing facilities, and research and development centers in these regions.

Investor Presentation

With a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a 52-week high of $28.42, and a low of $11.26, a price of $12.01 with a 31.21 forward P/E represents a price point at their lows with high volatility but also a potential investment opportunity if the P/E is justified by the company's growth.

SunPower also issued shares in recent years, primarily to complete acquisitions that will expand the company's reach which I remain neutral upon because although shareholders are being diluted, the company's growth has been excellent and SunPower can establish a large presence within the USA, and then focus on profitability and share buybacks.

Seeking Alpha Annual Shares Outstanding (TradingView)

SunPower's recent financial results were mixed, with revenue of $442.5 million surpassing expectations by $22.8 million while earnings per share were below predictions, with -$0.07 versus the estimated $0.00. The company's inability to meet earnings expectations demonstrates the need to expand further through acquisitions and more effectively invest its FCF, which will help improve margins and increase its customer base. SunPower has maintained its guidance for the 2023 fiscal year, anticipating an adjusted EBITDA of between $125 million and $155 million based on the acquisition of 90,000 to 110,000 new customers, with an adjusted EBITDA per customer of $2,450 to $2,900 before platform investment. The consistency of the guidance suggests that the company is prepared to face upcoming challenges and has implemented measures to mitigate potential headwinds, utilizing the scale that it has attained in recent years to ensure financial stability even during a potential 2023 slowdown.

Underperforming the Broader Market

Despite employing core strategies of acquisitions and upgrades that have facilitated its growth and expansion, SunPower has failed to outperform the S&P 500 in the past five years, mainly due to lower-than-anticipated growth and a previous high valuation.

SunPower Compared to the S&P 500 10Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Strategic Acquisitions Driving Geographic Growth

SunPower has a track record of effectively integrating new acquisitions and innovations into its core business model, which has enabled the company to scale up and enhance its margins, resulting in increased free cash flow for growth. By leveraging acquisitions, SunPower has gained the flexibility to invest in new markets and leverage technological advancements to its advantage. One recent acquisition that exemplifies SunPower's growth potential is the purchase of Blue Raven Solar in October 2021 for $165 million. Blue Raven Solar boasts a 93% compound annual growth rate, and its team will aid in the smooth integration of the business. This acquisition is particularly significant because Blue Raven Solar operates primarily in 14 states that represent only about 5% of SunPower's sales, presenting opportunities for SunPower to expand its market share at a low cost and gain a significant foothold in the rapidly expanding energy sector, with new players entering the market regularly. After integrating and expanding in this new geographic area, becoming profitable once achieving scale would expand future cash flows and will be a source of growth for the company as a whole.

Blue Raven Geographic Increase by State (Investor Presentation)

Analyst Consensus

Analyst consensus rates SunPower as a "hold". The stock displays consistent returns as analysts are assuming an average 1Y share appreciation to $17.25 which displays a 43.65% upside from current prices.

TradingView

Valuation

Before creating my assumptions and calculating my DCF, I will calculate the Cost of Equity and WACC for SunPower using the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Factoring in a risk-free rate of 3.43%, I was able to conclude that the Cost of Equity was 9.21% as displayed below.

Created by author using Alpha Spread

Assuming this Cost of Equity value, I was able to calculate the WACC to be 9.03% as shown below, which is above the industry average of 8.93%.

Created by author using Alpha Spread

Through an Equity Model DCF analysis utilizing FCFE, I have determined that SunPower is currently overvalued by 8% with a fair value estimate of approximately $11.01. This was calculated using a discount rate of 10.13% over a 5-year period, with a 0.92% risk premium added to slightly account for potential macroeconomic headwinds and the company's reliance on third-party suppliers. In addition, I factored in a high single-digit to low double-digit revenue growth rate beyond 2023, taking into account SunPower's recent growth, potential future acquisitions, and upgrades. Lastly, I anticipate that SunPower will continue to enhance its innovations and acquire more efficient assets, resulting in improved margins.

5Y Equity Model DCF Using FCFE (Created by author using Alpha Spread) Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Risks

Risks related to legislative, regulatory, and legal factors: Utility companies are exposed to risks associated with utility regulatory business models, environmental and climate policy, as well as tax policy. Regulatory changes can lead to uncertainty for utilities, while environmental and climate policies may result in increased costs or disruptions to services.

Macroeconomic Headwinds: In an unfavorable macroeconomic environment, SunPower may face challenges in expanding into new markets or growing their existing ones as customers may be resistant to change. Additionally, high-interest rates could hinder the company's ability to secure financing for new projects and acquire innovative firms that complement its operations.

Conclusion

To summarize, I believe that SunPower is a hold due to its success in acquisitions but also a relatively high valuation based on my DCF assumptions. With the company showing significant growth in a rapidly mainstreaming industry, I think that reevaluating SunPower in the future would be appropriate once internal and external circumstances change.