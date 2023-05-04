Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

YALL: A Self-Styled Patriotic Fund With Strong Return Potential

May 04, 2023 4:26 AM ETGod Bless America ETF (YALL)
Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • YALL invests in U.S. companies with market capitalizations of over $1 billion on a discretionary basis.
  • The investment basis is to construct a portfolio of companies that do not exhibit left-leaning political biases in media, etc.
  • The fund appears to be undervalued and offers a strong forward IRR potential.
  • While YALL is likely to be relatively volatile, given its higher weightings in some riskier companies, it should perform reasonably well, irrespective of its politics-driven strategy.

Biden Administration

Douglas Rissing

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to U.S. companies with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion which do not demonstrate that they "have emphasized politically left and/or liberal

YALL ETF IRR Gauge

Author's Calculations

YALL ETF Top 10 Holdings

godblessamericaetf.com

This article was written by

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.59K Followers
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.