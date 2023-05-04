YALL: A Self-Styled Patriotic Fund With Strong Return Potential

Douglas Rissing

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to U.S. companies with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion which do not demonstrate that they "have emphasized politically left and/or liberal political activism and social agendas at the expense of maximizing shareholder returns", per the fund's prospectus. YALL does not attempt to follow a benchmark index; rather, "Curran Financial Partners, LLC ... selects investments for the Fund from a universe of U.S. listed equity securities".

Curran Financial Partners select stocks by searching various media for whether candidate companies have made left-leaning political statements. Additionally, stocks with lower price/earnings ratios and relatively strong dividend yields are preferred. The fund will also, by discretion, sell stocks whose companies begin to exhibit left-leaning political activity post investment. Alternatively, stocks that begin to show weaker fundamental performance may be sold by discretion.

YALL is a new fund, incepted October 2022, with a clearly narrow strategy. Net assets were only $33 million as of May 2, 2023, with a median 30-day bid/ask spread of 0.17%. The expense ratio is high at 0.65%. Nevertheless, the fund has appreciated by approximately 10% year-to-date, and the strategy is interesting. The fund's website heavily suggests that YALL is an answer to "patriotic investing", and perhaps equates non-left-leaning political stances to patriotism. Patriotism is indeed more closely associated with centrist and right-leaning attitudes than left-leaning attitudes. Nevertheless, I can't help but think the fund is more of a marketing gimmick than a serious product.

Having said that, a portfolio can be valued regardless of the strategy, at least at a fixed point in time. YALL is clearly going to be subject to changes made on a largely discretionary basis by its manager going forward. However, I will try not to be too critical of the strategy, as perhaps (for all we know) there is something to the strategy of focusing on companies that appear strictly engaged in being productive rather than making political statements. Whether that strategy might deliver alpha is not certain, but I am open to the idea, and welcome more off-center investment strategies in the ETF world. I do not expect YALL to attract large inflows, but the fund's holdings are going to be mid- and large-cap stocks with plenty of liquidity, so the median bid/ask spread of the fund should stay within an acceptable range.

The only forward-looking financial data I have for the portfolio as a whole come from Morningstar, which offer (as of May 1, 2023) a forward price/earnings ratio of 20.37x and a price/book ratio of 4.30x. The indicative dividend yield is 1.35%. I have assumed, based on the relationship between the indicative yield and the forward price/earnings ratio, that dividends are distributed by YALL's portfolio at the rate of about a third of earnings. Keeping most factors constant, and using Morningstar's three- to five-year average earnings growth estimate of 12.33% as a guide, I calculate a headline IRR potential of circa 13.12% for the next five years (note: I under-cut the consensus growth forecast a little here, and assume no share buybacks).

Author's Calculations

With an IRR of over 13%, YALL offers good value. It is too early to know the beta of the fund, but looking at the top 10 holdings as of recent, it is likely that the fund will lean on having an elevated beta, with notable holdings being Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) at 8.2%, Tesla Inc (TSLA) at 6.7%, and MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) which has a large Bitcoin holding at 4.5%.

godblessamericaetf.com

The fund is however relatively balanced across all sectors, and so has no particular sector bias and is unlikely to have any special relationship with the broader market or business cycle.

The United States is of course a famously well-performing equity market and economy. Simply by investing in mid- and large-cap stocks, YALL stands to perform reasonably well, if history is any guide. It is also true that many companies today do stray from simply focusing on their core businesses, and so perhaps there is some truth to pursuing YALL's strategy (albeit in spite of some fairly heavily implied right-leaning bias therein, with the explicit avoidance of left-leaning but not right-leaning companies). The fund may also potentially benefit from nationalistic government policies in a way that might be unpredictable today, and may more generally attract inflows both directly and indirectly from conservative investors.

On the other hand, a politically-biased selection criteria is probably not the most rational way to invest. YALL intentionally limits its diversification in this way, and may have to overlook strong-performing companies that would otherwise have "made the cut". YALL thankfully does not seem to run into the risk of being heavily concentrated in one or more sectors. And finally, I would say that while the fund's strategy is perhaps a little controversial, it is unlikely to do any harm. In fact, perhaps there should be more funds like YALL, given the heavily promoted "ESG" funds that often disappoint in their not-so-faithful execution.

I think YALL is objectively undervalued. On a forward, volatility-adjusted basis, YALL is however likely to appear fairly average, given some weightier holdings in high-flying tech stocks. YALL shareholders should expect to do reasonably well, but not without beta. The fund should perform well into the next business cycle, at least, and I do think an IRR of 13% is possible over the next five years.