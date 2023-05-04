Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CK Asset Holdings Looks Undervalued, May Be Too Diversified To Appeal To Investors

May 04, 2023 7:30 AM ETCK Asset Holdings Limited (CHKGF)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.9K Followers

Summary

  • CK Asset Holdings is seeing some improvement in the Hong Kong residential property market, but the landbank here is still relatively small. China remains more challenging.
  • The property rental business is exceptionally profitable, but weakness in the HK office and retail markets is a modest threat to the business.
  • Roughly two-thirds of CK Asset's distributable income is now considered recurring, as management has reinvested more heavily into less-volatile businesses, including international utility distributors.
  • CK Asset looks more than 20% undervalued today, but the business is a complicated mix of volatile and consistent operations that I believe will likely create a permanent discount to fair value.

Helicopter point of view in Hong Kong with many details visible in the image

CHUNYIP WONG

There are a lot of ways to build a business, and often there is a tension (or at least a tradeoff) between building a business that investors, and especially institutional investors, will like and a business that could generate more consistent and stable

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.9K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.