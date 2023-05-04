Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Jfrog Ltd (FROG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 3:34 AM ETJFrog Ltd. (FROG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.68K Followers

Jfrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Schreiner - VP, IR

Shlomi Haim - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman

Jacob Shulman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Noah Herman - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brad Reback - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Michael Cikos - Needham & Company

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

William Jump - Truist Securities

Jonathan Ruykhaver - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

William Crane - Canaccord Genuity

Robbie Owens - Piper Sandler & Co.

William Mandl - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us, and welcome to JFrog's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

I'll hand the conference over to Jay -- to Jeff Schreiner, VP of Investor Relations. Jeff, please go ahead.

Jeffrey Schreiner

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us as we review JFrog's first quarter 2023 financial results, which were announced following market close today via press release. Leading the call today will be JFrog's CEO and Co-Founder, Shlomi Haim; and Jacob Shulman, JFrog's CFO. During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under federal security laws and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to our future financial performance, including our outlook for Q2 and the full year of 2023.

The words anticipate, believe, continue, estimate, expect, intend, will and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or similar indications of future expectations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our views only as of today and not as of any subsequent date. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.