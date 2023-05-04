Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Fed's Latest Rate Decision: What Should Investors Watch Going Forward?

Summary

  • Today's 25 basis point rate hike was largely anticipated.
  • Jay Powell's post-decision press conference was relatively dovish.
  • The sell-off in stocks and the drop in rates that took place after the Fed's decision reflect fears about bank profitability, commercial real estate, and an impending economic slowdown.
  • Should this slowdown materialize, it will serve to undo much of the damage that the Fed's tightening cycle has caused in a self-correcting feedback loop.
  • Beneficiaries of this will be firms that are not credit-sensitive and that do not have real estate exposure. Technology firms come to mind.

Interest Rates and The Federal Reserve - Sunset

Douglas Rissing

FOMC Day

Today was the much anticipated release of the Federal Open Market Committee's [FOMC] interest rate decision. As expected, the Fed raised the federal funds target rate by 25 basis points to a range of 5-5.25%. The

Harry Mamaysky is a professor at Columbia Business School and is the CIO of QuantStreet Capital. QuantStreet implements quantitative asset allocation solutions for its clients. All articles I publish are for educational purposes only and do not contain legal, tax, or investing advice. I recommend consulting with the  appropriate professional before making legal, tax, or investing decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, QQQ, VGIT, IGOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

