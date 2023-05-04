Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Amphenol: Consistent Growth Driven By Strategic Acquisitions And Synergies

May 04, 2023 4:39 AM ETAmphenol Corporation (APH)
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
25 Followers

Summary

  • Amphenol beat earnings on top and bottom but issued weaker guidance in Q2 2023.
  • The company has slightly outperformed the S&P 500, demonstrating its ability to efficiently allocate capital.
  • The company's consistent strategic acquisitions will create a more resilient company in the future with diversified revenue streams.
  • Assuming my DCF assumptions, Amphenol is currently overvalued resulting in a hold rating.

Fiber cables in servers, connectivity concept

Outflow Designs/iStock via Getty Images

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) has demonstrated steady growth in both its share price and dividend payouts over the years. The company's growth has been fueled by strategic acquisitions that have diversified its business operations and driven expansion. However, given

Amphenol Overview

Company Website Overview

Share price performance

Seeking Alpha

Amphenol Compared to S&P 500 10Y

Amphenol Compared to S&P 500 10Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Amphenol Completes Acquisition of MTS Systems Corporation

Company Website

Analyst Estimates

Trading View

Cost of Equity Calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

WACC calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

5Y Firm Model DCF Using FCFF Without CapEX

5Y Firm Model DCF Using FCFF Without CapEX (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
25 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.