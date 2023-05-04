Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AI Cloud Infrastructure - Microsoft, Google, And Oracle

Summary

  • The new AI world launched by ChatGPT is one of the massive costs. Costs increase exponentially with model size.
  • At the root of that is the expense of Nvidia data center GPUs. They are ripe for disruption, but that doesn’t mean it will happen any time soon.
  • These trends favor pick-and-shovels plays and large incumbents with deep pockets. Hardware infrastructure and foundational model APIs.
  • A look at 3 AI cloud services: Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Microsoft looks like the surest thing, but Google has the largest opportunity as a potential Nvidia disruptor with their TPU v4.
A Cost Explosion

We are in an era of rolling hype cycles: crypto, metaverse, and now generative AI. Companies are racing to implement generative AI features in existing software, with mixed success. As I write this, iOS App Store reviews for Snapchat (

Chart showing C3 R&D + CapEx as a % of revenue over 100%

C3 quarterly earnings reports

A chart showing Microsoft Intelligent Cloud operating margin declining in the past 4 quarters after rising for 6 quarter.

Microsoft quarterly earnings reports

Chart comparing AWS operating margin to the rest of Amazon.

Like two different companies. The non-AWS margin in Q1 was -0.6% (Amazon annual reports)

Chart showing prepandemic ad revenue growth at Google and Facebook at around 20%, rising steeply in the pandemic and then falling fast.

Google and Facebook quarterly earnings reports

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart showing a sharp rise in cloud revenue growth in fiscal 2023

Oracle fiscal Q3 report.

Chart
Data by YCharts

At Long View Capital we follow the trends that are forging the future of business and society, and how investors can take advantage of those trends. Long View Capital provides deep dives written in plain English, looking into the most important issues in tech, regulation, and macroeconomics, with targeted portfolios to inform investor decision-making.

Risk is a fact of life, but not here. You can try Long View Capital free for two weeks. It's like Costco free samples, except with deep dives and targeted portfolios instead of frozen pizza.

