Investment Thesis

Altria (NYSE:MO) has been struggling in the past few years due to the skepticism around the decline of combustible products. I am not too worried about this as pricing can offset some of that pressure and RRPs (reduced-risk products) should be the new growth drivers in the future. However, the company's progress in RRP has been slow compared to peers. The latest earnings were also weak as cigarette volume continues to drop rapidly while RRP growth remains soft. The dividend and valuation are attractive but I do not see much upside in the near term. Therefore I rate the company as a hold.

Playing Catch Up In RRP

As the volume of combustibles is expected to slowly decline over the long run, the upside of tobacco companies now relies heavily on their RRP. For instance, Philip Morris (PM) warranted a premium valuation thanks to its comprehensive RRP portfolio including IQOS and ZYN. British American Tobacco (BTI) is also seeing great traction with VELO, GLO, and VUSE. RRPs are expected to grow rapidly and become the new growth drivers in the future. RRP can generally be separated into three major categories including Vapor, Heated Tobacco, and Nicotine Pouches.

E-cigarettes and Vapor present the largest opportunity. According to Grand View Research, the market size is forecasted to grow from $22.5 billion in 2023 to $182.8 billion in 2030, representing a strong CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 30.6%. Heated Tobacco is expected to be a $77.6 billion market in 2025 with a CAGR of 52.6%, while Nicotine Pouch is expected to be a $23 billion market in 2030 with a CAGR of 35.7%. These markets continue to expand quickly as more and more smokers are now switching to lower-risk alternatives. Younger demographics are also inclined to choose these products as they are more in-trend.

Unlike competitors, Altria seems to be trailing behind in RRP, especially after the Juul drama. ON!, their nicotine pouch brand, is now the only focus in their RRP portfolio. While ON! is growing nicely, the company still needs other brands in other markets such as vapor and heating tobacco. Therefore the company decided to acquire NJOY earlier this year for a hefty $2.75 billion. NJOY is an e-vapor company with notable products such as ACE, the only FDA-approved pod-based e-vapor product, and NJOY DAILY, its disposable product.

However, the brand's presence is extremely low and the retail share of ACE is roughly 3% in 2022. The brand should benefit from Altria's distribution network but whether it can gain meaningful traction remain highly uncertain. There is still a lot of work to do in RRP and acquiring NJOY is only the first step. Until Altria can demonstrate meaningful progress in its RRP portfolio like Philip Morris, I believe its upside potential will likely be limited.

Q1 Earnings

Altria announced its first-quarter earnings last week and the results are pretty weak. The company reported net revenue of $5.72 billion down 2.9% YoY (year over year) compared to $5.89 billion. Most of the decline is attributed to the weakness in Smokable Products, which dropped 3.3% from $5.27 billion to $5.09 billion, accounting for 89% of total revenue. The total cigarette retail share dipped 110 basis points from 48.1% to 47%, led by Marlboro which contributed a 60 basis point. The lower retail share alongside the ongoing industry decline resulted in the total shipment volume down 11.1% YoY. This was partially offset by the increase in pricing.

Oral Tobacco Products performed slightly better with revenue up 2.4% from $613 million to $628 million, accounting for 11% of total revenue. The growth is solely driven by the strength in ON!. Out of the company's three major oral tobacco brands, ON! was the only one that saw upbeat traction, with retail share up 240 basis points from 4.1% to 6.5%. Its shipment volume also increased 37.7% from 18.3 million to 25.2 million. The growth in ON! was offset by the slowing traction of the remaining brands.

The bottom line was also quite soft. Operating income decreased 4.4% YoY from $2.88 billion to $2.76 billion, while the operating margin contracted 70 basis points from 48.9% to 48.2%. The adjusted diluted EPS was $1.18 compared to $1.12, up 5.4% YoY. The only upbeat segment of this report was the guidance, which was reaffirmed. The company continues to expect the adjusted diluted EPS growth to be 3% to 6%, which is solid when considering the current backdrop.

Overall, this quarter was pretty underwhelming. Smokable Products are seeing a meaningful decline in volume but the drop can still be offset by higher pricing for now. However, this will not be sustainable in the long run and the company will have to figure out how to accelerate its transition to RRP.

Investors Takeaway

While Altria's progress in RRP has been slow and the recent earnings were soft, it is hard to not like the company's valuation and dividend. It is currently trading at an fwd PE ratio of 9.3x, which is pretty cheap when considering its long-term estimated EPS CAGR of mid-single digits. The current dividend yield of 7.9% is also very attractive, especially when considering the potential decline in the feds fund rate later this year. As mentioned above, I believe the upside will likely be muted due to the uncertainty surrounding RRP growth. However, the cheap valuation and fat dividend should also provide solid downside protection. Therefore I rate the company as a hold and investors will have to be patient and wait for further progress in RRP.