Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Rates Spark: No Peak Rate In Europe, Not Yet Anyway

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.85K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed did what was discounted, and the challenge now is to prevent market expectations for cuts from going too deep.
  • We find that low inflation breakevens support cuts, and we still expect these in 4Q.
  • The ECB tightening cycle will continue after today’s 25bp hike.
  • If calls for Fed cuts are right, USD-EUR rates convergence should reverse late this year.

Background of the money. Dollar and Euro

mars58

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Antoine Bouvet, Benjamin Schroeder

Market breakeven inflation rates support a Fed pause here, and indeed support future cuts

The impact reaction to the FOMC outcome was more downward pressure on market rates, driven by lower

US 10-year breakeven rates, 5-year, 30-year and 2-year rates

Falling Breakeven Inflation Is A Comforting Sign For The Fed, As It Signals A Possible Pause (Refinitiv, ING)

2-year US-Germany yield differential, 5-year, 10-year, 30-year yields

US-Germany Yield Differentials Can Keep Tightening For A Few More Months, Until The Fed Starts Cutting (Refinitiv, ING)

Estr-Euribor 2-year spread, 10-year Italian-German bonds spread

Sanguine Sovereign And Money Market Spreads Might Embolden The ECB To Accelerate QT (Refinitiv, ING)

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.85K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.