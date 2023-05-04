Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Lloyds Banking: Positioned Well Long Term With Risks

May 04, 2023 5:14 AM ETLloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)BCLYF, BCS, HBCYF, HSBC, NWG, RBSPF
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
853 Followers

Summary

  • Lloyds Banking Group plc provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom.
  • Revenue growth is poised to improve as LBG expands its services and interest rates remain high.
  • LBG's assets remain resilient and diversified, reducing the risk of liquidity concerns. Q1 results suggest a small uptick in credit issues but profits continue to grow.
  • Markets and Management are fearful that performance will decline in FY23, representing a short-term risk for long-term upside.
  • LBG stock is attractive relative to its peers, so we rate a buy.

Exterior of Lloyds bank in Newcastle on Grey Street, Grainger Town

Graeme J. Baty/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • LBG is a healthy European bank with high-quality assets.
  • Product expansion looks smart and has the potential to improve returns.
  • Near-term gains are high due
Chart
Data by YCharts

Lloyfs financial analysis

LBG Financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Lloyd's banking hsbc natwest barclays

Arrear payments and overdraft usage (Lloyds)

LBG RBS

LBG's deposits (LBG)

LBG

Q1 results (LBG)

LBG

Lending and deposit change (LBG)

Deposits banking bank

Deposit change (LBG)

Seeking alpha banks best stocks value stocks

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha growth stocks

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
853 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BCS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not own shares in LBG, but I do hold a bank account.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.