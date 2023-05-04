shaunl

Dear readers/followers,

Back in March I published my first article on Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) to present my bullish thesis for the company. I took a bold stance and at the very beginning of that article I called Enel one of my highest conviction ideas for this year. And I put my money where my mouth is. Since before I published that article Enel has been my largest utility/green energy holding and is one of only a handful of positions that represent more than 2% of my portfolio. If that doesn't show my conviction, I don't know what does. Two months after the first article, the stock trades 21% higher while the S&P 500 has returned 3.3%. That's impressive outperformance, but now that we're here the question is what is next. Since the company just reported their Q1 2023 earnings, today I want to present my updated outlook for the company and see if it's time to trim my position or if we can expect further upside.

Seeking Alpha

Let's start with a quick recap of Enel's ambitious 2023-2025 strategic plan (for an overview of the company refer to my original article). The company aims to increase the share of renewable energy production from 55% to 75% by 2025. Additionally, management has announced an aggressive debt-cutting plan which will be supported by a massive EUR21 Billion disposal plan. The company will primarily dispose of conventional power generation assets and assets in non-core (Tier 2) countries. Their goal is to simplify the business, focus on just 6 core countries, namely Italy, Spain, US, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia. Disposal proceeds will primarily be used to repay floating rate debt. Last but not least, they plan to grow their net income with a CAGR of 9-10% over the next three years. The plan is indeed aggressive so let's see how they're doing so far.

Enel wasn't messing around during the first quarter of the year and they already made large steps towards fulfilling their plan by locking in three key disposals.

In Argentina, they disposed of Enel Generación Costanera and Central Dock Sud - two thermal generation facilities with a total capacity of 3.2 GW. The deal was relatively small with a total consideration of EUR 90 Million but fully in line with their strategic plan to exit Argentina. In April, Enel sold its Peruvian assets to a Chinese group CSGI for a total consideration of almost EUR 2.7 Billion. The transaction is expected to reduce the company's debt by EUR3.1 Billion. Finally, Enel has recently signed an agreement to dispose of all of their Romanian assets. The deal with Greek Public Power Corporation is expected to close in the third quarter of this year and should reduce Enel's debt by EUR1.7 Billion.

Combined these three disposals alone will reduce Enel's debt by almost EUR5 Billion to EUR55 Billion.

Enel Presentation

When we also consider the EUR5.9 Billion that the company disposed of last year (incl. their complete exit from Russia, TX in Chile and Fortaleza CCGT in Brazil) and another EUR2.8 Billion EUR that's under advanced negotiations (to be completed this year), there really isn't that much work left to do and I expect Enel will be able to finish its strategic reposition at least one year ahead of their 2025 deadline. I also want to point out that despite difficult macroeconomic conditions the company has been able to sell their Tier 2 assets at very reasonable prices as the average EV/EBITDA of closed and announced deals has been higher than the 8x multiple assumed when the strategic plan was first introduced.

Enel is doing equally well with regards to increasing the share of renewable energy. To reach their 75% target by 2025, they need 21GW of additional green capacity. Of this 10.9GW is already in execution and with a massive pipeline 436 GW of which 135 GW is classified as "mature" (i.e. ready to use when needed), the company should have no problem reaching its goal.

So that brings us to their last and most important goal, which is to grow net income. In 2022 the group generated EUR5.4 Billion in net income. For this year, management has confirmed their previous guidance to grow net income to EUR6.1-6.3 Billion. At the low end, that represents a 12% YoY growth which is above their 9-10% target. The guidance seems quite optimistic though in light of just a 2% YoY increase in net income in Q1 2023, despite a 22% YoY increase in EBITDA. This was largely driven by doubling of financial expenses, which is hardly surprising given their high debt load and the current high interest rate environment and is unlikely to change anytime soon. That's why for the purposes of my forecast I'm going to be conservative and assume EBITDA and net income growth significantly below guidance of only 5-6% (in line with my previous article). I expect energy prices in Europe, which is Enel's main market, to remain elevated so with additional capacity I see no reason why the company wouldn't be able to grow their revenue.

Enel Presentation

Part of the risk here has to do with their balance sheet, because they even after the recent deleveraging they still have EUR55 in debt, which is a lot by any comparison. Don't get me wrong, this is a solid BBB+ rated company with a very decent net debt/EBITDA of 2.6x. But only 82% of debt is fixed-rate or hedged (though this is up from prior quarters) which leaves the remaining 18% exposed to rate increase. With 51% of their debt denominated in EUR, it's quite likely that earning will continue to be under pressure due to interest expense rising, at least in the short term. The company will have about EUR10 Billion in maturities next year but has plenty of liquidity (EUR10.5 Billion in cash) to cover this in case it cannot refinance (highly unlikely).

So there you have it, a fundamentally sound, low beta company focused on the growing renewable energy segment and one that is overdelivering on its targets. And if you're not sold on Enel yet, just look at their dividend policy. They have increased the dividend consistently since 2019 with a 5% CAGR and have set a dividend floor for 2024 and 2025 at EUR0.43 per share (for 2023 the dividend will almost certainly be at least in the range of EUR0.40-0.43 per share). Even at today's price of EUR6.1 per share that's a 7% dividend yield. And it's well covered by EPS of EUR0.60 per share in 2023. Not only do you get a great yield, but it's likely to compound over time as their EBITDA and EPS grows by 5-6% per year.

Enel Presentation

With everything I've seen in their Q1 earnings, I see no reason to move my price target of EUR8.0 per share established in the previous article. If anything their performance and a rapid pace of disposals at good prices support the bullish thesis. I think there's more price appreciation to be had in addition to really solid and growing dividends which is why I'm not planning on trimming my position at this time and reiterate my "BUY" rating for Enel stock at EUR6.10 per share for the native shares. I will not be adding to my position here but continue holding.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.