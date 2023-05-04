Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

The 2013 Ben Bernanke's Bond Tapering Conundrum

In May 2013, then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke first suggested that the Fed would begin reducing its program of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities [MBS]-commonly referred to as quantitative easing, or QE3, as a means of supporting the U.S. economy. That set off a market reaction-the taper conundrum-affecting the U.S. and globally.

There had been two clearly observable rounds of the market rout since the Fed hinted at its tapering plan on the $85-billion-a-month bond-buying program in May. After the Fed explained its tapering in more detail on June 19, the rout started: The first round was between June 19 and June 24, and the second round was between August 14 and August 19.

On Jun. 19, the yield of the 10-year Treasury notes surged to 2.311% or a 5.74% gain, the highest level since March 2012. The S&P 500 Index finished the day down 22.88 or a1.39% loss at 1,628.93. On June 20, the yield jumped again to 2.419% or a 10.31% increase. The S&P fell again to 1,588.19 by 40.74 or a 2.53% down. For four days between June 19 and June 24, the yield shot up 15.50% and the S&P dropped 4.88%. This was the first round of the market rout.

The second round of the market rout happened between Aug. 13, and Aug. 19 was less severe but the same pattern: The yield boosted again to 2.884% on August 19 from 2.715% on August 13. It was 6.04% up.

On August 22 (Thursday) the yield reached 2.936% intraday trading, the highest since June 2011.The S&P tumbled 2.88% to 1.646 from 1,694.16 for the same period.

BND (Vanguard Total Bond Market Index ETF) and VTI (Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF)

Prices of bonds move in the opposite direction of their yields. To see more clearly the co-movements of bonds and equities during the two rout periods, two key components in my portfolios -- Vanguard Total Bond Market Index ETF (BND) and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (VTI) -- are selected..

In the first round (June 18 to June 24), BND and VTI shed 1.94 and 4.41 by a 1.65% and a 5.31 fall, respectively. BND declined 0.59% on June 19 and 0.91% again on June 20. It was really a very sharp slide for just two days. VTI sank 1.29% on June 19 and 2.51% again on June 20. It was something we have not seen for almost four years. Francesco Guerrera of the Wall Street Journal said:

"A case in point: last week's turbulent trading saw investors flee exchanges-trading-funds for both equities and bonds in equal amounts: $2.7 billion of net outflows each…The exact number is a coincidence but the trend isn't." ("The Risks of One Mind" The Wall Street Journal June 18, 2013. page C1) (Here "last week" was the week of June 10 to June 14.)

Whenever investors see a unison movement of bonds and equities, meaning leaving the market to go to cash, they are scared. It's a clear signal of a market crash.

A safe flight to cash of bonds and equities is a necessary condition for a market crash but not a sufficient condition. Compared with the 2007-2008 market crash, this time was different in one important point: The economy was still growing then but it was in a "Great Recession" at that time. As a result, no market crash was expected then.

In the second round (August 13 to August 19), BND and VTI lost 0.96% and 3.05% respectively. The falling rates of BND and VTI decreased to 0.96% and 3.05% (in the second round) from 1.94 and 4.41% in the first round, respectively: VTI performed much better than BND between the end of the first round (June 24) and the first day of the second round (August 13) That was one reason why BND moved down less than VTI relatively. The other reason was the different market structures of bonds and equities. (Aug. 19)

The Federal Reserve's Easy monetary policy during Great Recession and Pandemic Recession

The Fed's asset purchases During Great Recession [GR] (2007-08) were mostly long-term debt. The Fed's extremely easy monetary policy with almost zero interest rates and the aggressive Large-Scale Asset Purchases (LSAP) or Quantitative Easing [(QE)], as a "QE4."

During the COVID-19 Pandemic Recession [PR] (March 2020 to April 2020) and after PR, nonetheless, the Fed bought securities of various durations, giving itself more flexibility to reduce those holdings through "portfolio runoff" - the tactic which is the Fed can choose not to reinvest any of the proceeds from matured securities.

The Fed's assets consist largely of debt securities, and like any bond portfolio the Fed makes choices as debt matures and the duration of holdings declines over time.

The Fed now the Balance-Sheet Options: Reinvestment, Runoff, and Selling:

The Fed can reinvest all proceeds from maturing securities, or it can reinvest only a portion of the proceeds, as it chose to start doing in June 2022, in order to reduce the balance sheet gradually.

Fed assets would decline even faster if it chose not to reinvest any of the proceeds from matured securities, that is runoff.

Finally, if the Fed wanted to reduce the size of its balance sheet more rapidly than portfolio runoff would permit, it could sell some of its securities.

The Fed has an interest in ensuring its balance sheet reduction doesn't reverse the economic gains secured by the balance sheet's prior expansion. Partial reinvestment ensures the Fed remains a buyer of securities, while portfolio runoff doesn't add to their supply. Selling securities before they mature runs a greater risk of a significant increase in yields, the opposite of the effect of the Fed's asset purchases.

"Reductions in the Fed's balance sheet reflect economic gains made possible, in part, by previous Fed asset purchases.

In June 2022, the Fed began reducing its Treasury debt holdings by $30 billion and MBS holdings by $17.5 billion monthly, with plans to double those monthly cuts starting in September. ("How Does the Fed Reduce Its Balance Sheet? How Does the Fed Reduce Its Balance Sheet?

Most investors do not distinguish between 1) $8.5 Trillion in March 2022, and 2) 530 Billion (Treasury) and $17.5 Billion (MBS) clearly. The former is a "stock" while the latter is "flow." Since the reduction amount $47.5 (=$30+17.5) in June 2022 or $95 in September 2022 are a tiny fraction 0.56% or 1.12% of $8.5 Trillion.

Consequently, selling both bonds from Jun. or Sep. will not impact bond markets significantly, it's better for long-term investors to buy both bonds as components of their diversified portfolios with equities.

Your well-diversified portfolios will age 5.5 years or longer, your investment passed their AP [(Accumulation Period)] and proudly enter PP [(Performing Period)], performing as an automatic growth engine." (From "Money Makes Money?")

The 2013 Ben Bernanke's Tantrum in June and September Again?

History repeats but not by the same way because all related factors are different. But one thing is very sure: A macroeconomic concept ("stock" vs. "flow") may not be understood by some readers in general, and machines in particular.

As some investors fully are aware of the concept, they don't have to react. But as an acute very-short-term [VST} trader, I will possibly anticipate any significant reactions of the market.

I very carefully review all data and related market actions, and sharpen the trading tools. A minor improvement would make a big difference in outcomes.

Wisdom vs. Knowledge: What Differs?

The primary difference between the two words is that wisdom involves a healthy dose of perspective and the ability to make sound judgments about a subject while knowledge is simply knowing. Anyone can become knowledgeable about a subject by reading, researching, and memorizing facts.

Machines vs. Investors

How can investors win over machines? The right answer is:

Investors must improve the deepness and wideness of "WISDOM" not just "KNOLWDGE." Investors can go ahead on the former while machines on the latter.

Investors must train themselves to shorten the time lag between their observations and their own decisions because machines have a critical nuisance via their makers.

Machines as a whole can hardly get an equal position between bears and bulls among themselves so they have a vital disadvantage over the neutrality and freedom of individual investors.

Conclusion

Are you afraid of AI Machines? You don't have to when you grasp what they are. Simply, machines are machines. Even though machines can cry, their tears are artificial, not human.

In my opinion, Machines start as our tools and end as our tools. Nothing more than that. Quite often Read over-admired versions of Machine stories. In investing, the roles of Machines obviously are overrated.

In the June-and-September-games-of-Tantrum, the actions of Machines would have in the weak hands, by tilting in a bear side deeply in a few days, as before. As a result, some good traders would have a great opportunity to make big gains.

It's too early to be concerned about it, but an earlier preparation would be prudent.