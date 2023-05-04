Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Globus Medical: Still Very Attractive After NuVasive Selloff

May 04, 2023 5:41 AM ETGlobus Medical, Inc. (GMED)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.79K Followers

Summary

  • Globus Medical caught headlines after announcing the NuVasive merger.
  • Investors have wiped out considerable equity post-announcement, but the worst may be now priced in.
  • An informed appraisal of GMED's growth engine reveals the ability to compound shareholder value looking forwards.
  • Net-net, I reiterate GMED stock is a long-term buy.

Future of Medical Checkup

Devrimb/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Since the last updates provided for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), several major updates have occurred. Chief among these, GMED announced its merger with NuVasive on 8th February via an all-scrip transaction. As a quick reminder, both

4

Data: Seeking Alpha

4

Data: Author, GMED 10-K's

4

Data: Author, GMED 10-K's

4

Data: Author, GMED 10-K's

4

Data: Author

r

Data: Author

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.79K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GMED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.