Investment Summary

Since the last updates provided for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), several major updates have occurred. Chief among these, GMED announced its merger with NuVasive on 8th February via an all-scrip transaction. As a quick reminder, both GMED and NuVasive are planning to combine operations in an all-scrip transaction. It filed the proxy statement on April 28th. This could be a smart deal – all-stock means cash is preserved, helping to deleverage and drive capital toward growth assets. But it could also hurt shareholder value. Once completed, the newly-formed entity hopes to capture 21% of the global spine market, and would rival that of Medtronic (MDT) if/when completed. An informed appraisal of the merger is observed in James Long's article discussing all of the salient points. I would encourage you to read this, to get an unbiased view of the picture.

The point is, there's been a sharp selloff in GMED's equity since the NuVasive announcement. The market is definitely paying attention to the deal's outcome in my opinion. It could, however, already priced in the worst-case scenario, with the rapid correction in March.

In this publication I've dissected the key components from GMED's operating engine to showcase its ability to create value looking ahead. There is plenty of attractive economic characteristics within GMED's business operations. The firm recycles capital well and reinvests earnings wisely to accumulate beefy economic profits. The market has rewarded this profit growth by GMED's compounding market value higher and rating it with higher multiples. This is especially pronounced before the NuVasive announcement. Net-net, I reiterate GMED is a buy for the long-term, and believe a $79 valuation is more appropriate.

GMED, Investment Key Facts

It's important to think in first principles when analysing GMED, by taking a long-term view. I have been a long-time backer of GMED (see my previous publications on the name here).

A thoughtful analysis of GMED's current operations finds solid fundamentals. For example GMED booked record sales in Q4 FY'22, leading to a record $1.2Bn in annual sales. It grew revenue 7% YoY on a 33% adj. EBITDA margin, generating a mammoth $304mm in pre-tax earnings for the year. As a key takeout, $30mm of Q4 sales came from robotics and imaging, up 20% YoY, demonstrating the strength in this segment.

These aren't bad numbers at all. Going forward, operating income of more than $236mm can easily pull down to $2.06 in earnings as it did in FY'22, in my opinion. My numbers call for GMED to grow top-line revenues 9.8% to $1.2Bn on a 74% gross margin [see: Appendix 1]. That would be $830mm and a record gross profit for the company, that could deliver $235mm in operating income, even when factoring c.$600mm in annual OpEx. On this I would call for earnings growth of $197mm this year and $231mm in FY'24, $238mm in FY'25, respectively. Consensus revenue estimates are seen below, and project $1.1Bn in turnover in 2023.

GMED Consensus Forward Earnings Estimates

Data: Seeking Alpha

The burning question, however: what is the data underpinning these assumptions. I'd direct you to the arguments below.

Number one, GMED generously accumulated a total of $690mm in post-tax earnings for shareholders from FY'20–22. Of this, $190mm was generated in FY'22 alone. If you look at the magnitude of firm's ability to create value, like I do, this might intrigue you. More than $80mm in NOPAT growth came from just $70mm of incremental investment, a 113% return on incremental capital. Moreover, each year from FY'18–22 GMED delivered tremendous return on existing capital as well, in the range of 28–41%, respectively. The economic profits are astounding on this, and looking forward, my assumptions call for similar numbers.

More importantly, it has generated an additional $80mm growth in NOPAT since 2020. It would be reasonable for GMED to deliver another $973mm in cumulative post-tax earnings these coming 3 years by my estimation. This could drive growth of another $89mm in annual NOPAT, at a respectable 35% return on incremental capital. Because of these economic characteristics, GMED has been able to, and can continue to, focus on growing the business without jeopardising free cash flow. For investors, their capital has been in good hands. They've invested into a company that is growing its valuation at a rate faster than the market. To demonstrate the economics of this, consider the period from 2020–'22.

Going back to the start (January) of 2020:

The GMED share price has gained 7.3%, on a $523.8mm increase in market valuation.

Prior to the NuVasive announcement, the market cap was $8.12Bn, meaning $2.7Bn in market value had been created ($8.12-$5.1 =$2.7Bn).

Over the same time, we saw $80mm in incremental post-tax earnings growth.

The maths is very clear. Every $1 in additional earnings has coincided with $6.53mm in additional market valuation since FY'20 to the time of writing.

However – when factoring in the pre-NuVasive market cap of $8.12Bn, this level of earnings had created $33.7mm for every $1 in additional earnings, quite attractive numbers.

It is therefore possible investors have discounted $1 in GMED's NOPAT growth by ~$26 per share, using these assumptions.

The market may have been either unhappy or overreactive with the NuVasive announcement, having erased a sizeable portion of value-added in the process. But you can't ignore the profit generating machine that GMED has within its arsenal, that investors are rewarding at higher market valuations. This potentially creates a mispricing, in my opinion.

Fig. 1

Data: Author, GMED 10-K's

Two, looking forward is even more important. Pre-NuVasive, GMED's market valuation taught us that returns on incremental capital are of utmost importance, as described above. As a reminder, the market has generously rewarded each $1 in the firm's earnings/NOPAT growth over time. Further, GMED has been growing sales and operating profit with minimal investment. Looking from FY'18 to FY'22, the maximum incremental investment in any year was $73mm, in 2018, on a $531mm capital base. It was $51.9mm last year on a $685mm base, sporting $183mm of NOPAT, or 37% return on incremental capital. Tallying up the value-add, since 2020, GMED has reinvested 10% of its post-tax earnings to grow by 11%.

You can't argue otherwise for quality business economics like this in my opinion. GMED is reinvesting earnings at 10% to get 11% growth in company value, that is very understandable value creation to me. I certainly don't believe this to remain as lucrative forever. Even rolling off the assumptions heavily, to a 25% reinvestment rate, I believe GMED still has opportunities where it can generate 35% return on incremental capital going forward. My assumptions project GMED to do another 24% in return on existing capital this year, lifting to 26% in FY'24. To get there, I believe GMED's capital requirements would need to be $800–860mm to see a 26% level of productivity. Assuming a 10% cost of capital for simplicity sake, you are seeing wide spread above the hurdle rate, very attractive economic characteristics of the business. In that vein, is not unreasonable to see GMED's current economic trends continue moving sideways, in my opinion [Figure 2]

Fig. 2

Data: Author, GMED 10-K's

Three, intelligent investors know the benefit of a company recycling capital, but also at high margins. GMED fits the mould here in my opinion. Looking at a selection of comps, it falls within range of all respective names. What's particularly notable is GMED's 74% gross margin, much higher than the sector's 55%, and roughly in-line with the firm's 5-year average. You'd be interested to see this against QuidelOrtho's (QDEL) 59% gross margin and Inspire Medical's (INSP) gross 83%. Moreover, GMED has it at the net margin of 18.6%, which says a lot about its capital structure, in my opinion.

Looking ahead, I believe it is reasonable to project GMED will hit 74% gross margin over the years to come, pulling this down to $200mm in free cash flow to shareholders on a regular basis. I would note, this requires GMED to grow FCF margins to above 15%, which I think it can do with further sales growth. Still, running this in a few situations, the outcome does vary somewhat. However, I am bullish on the earnings power for GMED.

Four, on my analysis, I estimate that GME's profitability numbers are due to capital efficiency benefits. You'll see in Figure 4 that capital turnover lifted from 1.3x to 1.5x before levelling off somewhat. These are impressive numbers. I believe 1.4-1.5x is fair going forward too. Meanwhile, NOPAT margin has hovered ~25–27%. So the benefits from capital productivity have been from capital turnover, versus at the post-tax earnings margin for the company. Keeping this level of capital intensity could allow GMED to capture some additional NOPAT margin and lift ROIC even higher. A lift to 28-30% NOPAT margin could be quite special to GMED's market valuation, in my opinion. I'd be looking to that as something the market hasn't completely factored in yet.

Fig. 3

GMED QDEL NVST NVCR IART Gross Profit Margin 74.22% 59.28% 58.12% 78.76% 62.90% 83.79% EBIT Margin 23.10% 30.37% 14.19% -16.53% 17.32% -11.67% EBITDA Margin 29.77% 39.03% 19.56% -14.75% 24.99% -11.21% Net Income Margin 18.59% 16.80% 9.46% -17.20% 11.00% -11.00% Levered FCF Margin 7.58% 19.59% 8.45% 28.43% 13.61% 4.35% Click to enlarge

Data: Seeking Alpha

Fig 4.

Data: Author, GMED 10-K's

Valuation and conclusion

In this report I've noted several key facts the market may be glossing over a little too lightly for GMED. It has priced the company at 26x forward earnings, and expects 2.6x book value in FY'23. For this, consensus expects 11% growth in EPS to $2.30 this year on $1.1Bn in sales, 7.8% growth. There's some differences between my assumptions versus the Street. My numbers look to GMED growing 9.8% at the top-line and pulling this down to $200mm in cash for shareholders, a generous $3.00 in earnings. To get there, I assume it will lower NWC requirements by $7–$10mm this year and make another $80mm in CapEx, plus another $14-$15mm in additional growth capital for FY'24.

My conclusions regarding GMED's valuation is as follows:

The market has GMED valued at 26x forward consensus earnings. However, this derives a valuation of only $59. I am not sure what discount factor the market is using to price GMED's stock price. But, using an 8% hurdle rate (current UST 10-year + S&P 500 forward earnings yield) my growth assumptions value the company at $8.04Bn in market valuation, or $80 per share. This puts the company fairly valued at 26.6x my FY'23 earnings estimates. Using a 10% discount rate, the value is $59.7 or 19x P/E.

Combined, these factors suggest to me that GMED could be undervalued, supporting the buy thesis.

Fig. 5

Data: Author

I do not believe it will be a capital-intensive period for GMED these coming periods. This could be tremendously beneficial to investor earnings when combined with the firm's growth. Ultimately all the factors raised here are each bullish and suggest the market's expectations may be incorrectly priced, and/or the market may have overlooked some key facts. My numbers suggest it could do 9.8% in revenue growth this year and throw off $200mm in cash to shareholders, versus consensus' 7.8% growth forecast. With the underlying market's fundamentals improving as well, GMED has potential to accelerate market share in my opinion. With strong fundamentals, healthy margins and attractive business economics GMED is a buy in my opinion.

Appendix 1.