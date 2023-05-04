hapabapa

One of the most interesting companies on the market these days is Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). In a world filled with data, the company positions itself as a big data analyzer and provider of software and services that helps its customers to ultimately analyze data that can prove beneficial for future operational success. It works with both the public sector and the private sector. Once considered a darling of the growth community, the company has fallen on hard times over the past several months. Over the past year, for instance, shares are down nearly 34%. The good news for investors is that the business continues to grow and there is an opportunity coming up that could allow the enterprise to achieve a nice bit of upside. That is when that the business reports financial results early next month. Leading up to that point, investors should be paying close attention to a few key things. Ultimately, I am not all that optimistic that the picture will change for the better. But with the stock getting close to a point where it might warrant some upside, a surprise could be enough to warrant optimism.

Check the top and bottom lines

No matter which company you are analyzing, the first thing that the investment community zeroes in on when a business reports financial results is the top and bottom line. This would be the revenue and profits of the enterprise in question. This gives a very high level overview of what is transpiring and whether or not the company in question has managed to meet the expectations that analysts set for it. Well, on May 8th, after the market closes, the management team at Palantir Technologies is expected to announce financial results covering the first quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the top line, analysts are forecasting revenue of $505.9 million. If this comes to fruition, it would translate to a 13.3% increase over the $446.4 million the business reported the same quarter one year earlier. Such an estimate would not be out of the question for analysts to get pretty right. I say this because management, when they announced results for the fourth quarter of last year, even gave guidance that fell within this range. They said that revenue for the first quarter should be between $503 million and $507 million. That would imply $505 million at the midpoint.

While the headline news is important, it's vital that we dig a bit deeper to see where this growth might come from. For some time now, management has been dedicated on growing its operations in the commercial sector. This makes sense when you consider that government entities only offer so much demand. But the private sector should be a far larger place to fly in. Understanding this, management has made a concerted effort to expand commercially. And the results so far have been encouraging. Overall revenue for the company, for instance, grew by roughly 24% in 2022 compared to what it was in 2021. But overall commercial revenue in the US shot up 67% during that time. That compares to the 22% increase seen in revenue from the relationships it has with the US government.

Palantir Technologies

This is not to say that commercial adoption of the company's offerings has proven universal. Total commercial revenue growth for the company during 2022 was 29%, meaning that international revenue growth in the commercial category was far slower than it was in the US market. Though, this still was faster than the 19% increase in global government revenue growth that the company experienced during that time. More likely than not, the company should still see growth in the commercial category outpace growth in the public market. But this does not mean that the company couldn't surprise investors. Although this doesn't fall under the first quarter that the company will be reporting on, management did state in early April that it had struck a deal with Microsoft (MSFT) that would allow it to expand the cloud partnership those two firms have to include government agencies. There were other developments that touched on the public sector recently. One such development includes the fact that the Department of State selected Palantir Technologies to modernize data management for the Bureau of Medical Services.

Palantir Technologies

On the bottom line, analysts expect the company to generate a net loss of $0.01 per share. Although it's never great to see a net loss, this would represent a significant improvement compared to the $0.05 per share loss that the company reported one year earlier. These may seem like small amounts. But this would take the company from generating a net loss of $101.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 to generating a net loss of only $20.6 million at the same time this year. On an adjusted basis, the enterprise should achieve a profit per share of $0.04. That would be double the $0.02 per share adjusted profit that the company reported the same time last year. This would take adjusted profits for the company up from $44.7 million to nearly $82.6 million. No guidance was given by management on this front.

There are, of course, other profitability metrics that investors would be wise to pay attention to during this time. But management and analysts have been largely quiet on what these might look like. For context, operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2022 was $35.5 million. If we adjust that for changes in working capital, it balloons to $122.5 million. And the other metric to pay close attention to is EBITDA. In the first quarter of last year, it came in at $121.7 million. Outside of the cash flow picture, it will also be interesting to see what happens with the cash position of the company. It has no debt on its books today and ended last year with $2.66 billion of cash and cash equivalents. If operating cash flow is positive like it was last year, you would expect this number to grow.

Palantir Technologies

The last thing that investors would be wise to pay attention to involves guidance for the 2023 fiscal year as a whole. Management did say that revenue for the year should be between $2.18 billion and $2.23 billion. This would be 15.7% above the $1.91 billion the company reported for 2022. On the bottom line, management has not provided any real guidance. The closest thing that they have done is offer an estimate for adjusted operating income. This should be between $481 million and $531 million. In the past, I have equated this number with adjusted operating cash flow and EBITDA, so if we assume that the picture will come in at the midpoint of what management is forecasting, it becomes fairly simple to value the company.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Absent there being a case where guidance materially changes, the stock of the business is still a bit lofty, but not outrageously so. Using forward estimates for 2023, the company seems to be trading at a multiple of 26.6 on a price to adjusted operating cash flow basis. This is down from the 30.4 reading that we get using actual adjusted operating cash flow for 2022. Over that same window of time, the EV to EBITDA multiple should decline from 22.2 to 21.5. For a company growing as quickly as Palantir Technologies seems to be, these trading multiples are not exactly appealing. But they aren't awful either.

Takeaway

Leading up to the earnings release early next month, I can understand why investors might be a bit worried about Palantir Technologies and what it reports. Almost certainly, this would be the largest development in determining the company’s share price trajectory over the next three months. For some time, I was bearish on the company, eventually turning more neutral. Since then, the stock has fallen further. But assuming management can come through on its guidance and that growth continues moving forward, it may not be too long before the stock warrants a modest upgrade.