Investment Summary

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) is a producer of specialty aluminum products in North America. The company has six manufacturing facilities in the US. Kaiser Aluminum provides a wide range of aluminum products, such as sheets, plates, extrusions, and drawn tube products. These products are fully customizable to meet the unique requirements of its customers.

This wide array of products and exposure has made the company relatively strong against the economic turmoil which we experienced in 2022. On a yearly basis, the revenues are down but perhaps not as much as they could have been if it weren't for this broader exposure to some key markets. What was positive in the last report was the net income not being negative. The company seems to be on track to regain some of its margins. But I think the company needs to prove they are able to make the needed cuts in their business to keep a positive net margin and create a consistently growing one also. When that becomes clear I think the company is a buy, but until then I think a hold rating is fair.

Company Outlook

With the positive last earnings report the company had the management remained confident in making 2023 a profitable year. The momentum the company experienced in Q1 is expected to continue into the second quarter and shipments should be up between 3 - 5% on a QoQ basis increasing the aerospace/high-strength conversion revenues.

The company also expects to recover the revenues of commercial aerospace to pre-pandemic levels in 2024 which I think signals that investing in the company right now will be based on the possibility the company might be able to keep momentum up and see margin increases across its segments.

Segment Highlight (Earnings Report)

For the 2nd quarter, the company does see the possibility of a margin increase if improved efficiencies and favorable commodity prices keep up. That I think would be a catalyst for the company seeing as many companies exposed to aluminum prices are seeing margins contractions.

For the remained of the year, I think it will be vital to see the margin development for the company. Demand seems to be there for most segments with the general engineering perhaps being the only exception.

Risks

One of the major red flags I have seen with the company is the steadily shrinking cash position. As of the last report, it was down to around $30 million compared to $300 million in 2021. I think this is not a great move by the company despite them trying to invest in new revenue streams. I value a company almost more if they have a strong cash position to leverage from consistently.

But this decrease can be blamed heavily on the lack of free cash flows for the company. With almost negative $180 million in cash flows it will take a big toll on the company and also shareholders' shares are likely in my opinion to continue being diluted. It also places the dividend under pressure and if cash flows and margins don't see a tick upward I can see a situation where the dividend might be cut to help the company run better financially.

Financials

On the balance sheet, we can see that the cash position has been decreasing on a yearly basis, as mentioned above here. But on the positive side, the receivables for the company have seen an uptick instead. Going from $297 million to $365 million in the last report. Apart from that the inventories for the company have also been increasing QoQ which comes at the back of continued demand across several segments as explained by the management. This all resulted in the total assets increasing QoQ.

Company Assets (Earnings Report)

Looking at the liabilities though the long-term debt still stands strong at more than $1 billion and its also been increasing by around $40 million from last quarter which I think is slightly worrisome as the cash flows are still negative. Right now the current debt is $35 million and I think the company is in a shaky position financially because the cash position is not enough to even cover that. It can of course leverage liquidities which are $546 million according to the management. But I favor a company with a strong enough cash position to pay off current debt more.

Company Liabilities (Earnings Report)

Seeing as we are talking about debt so much, I think it might be worth noting the net debt/EBITDA ratio is 8.7 currently which is far above my threshold of 3. I think this places some risk the company will have issues paying debt without share dilution or a major margin increase. All in all, there are some improvements I would want to see on the balance sheet before considering making a stronger buying case for Kaiser.

Valuation & Wrap Up

Looking at the valuation of the company the p/e sits around 22 on a forward basis and goes drastically down to under 5 by 2025 as the company is expected to see a large demand to help fuel growth. I am a little skeptical about this growth as the current market still poses a lot of challenges, both with high rates and inflation still affecting business. Apart from that, commodity prices are volatile and make it difficult to get a sense of how a company like Kaiser can hedge against it.

Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

The margins haven't been great in 2022 as the net income was negative for three straight quarters but seems to be in an uptrend finally. If you want to get exposure to aluminum and the increased demand for it across many markets, perhaps it's better to go with a more established company like Arconic Corporation (ARNC) which already has a strong customer base that it can leverage and pass on some costs too. It's a more pure aluminum play than Kaiser and is also in a better position financially in my opinion.

But in the case of Kaiser, I think they will remain a hold for me until the margins see a continuous uptrend and cash flows hopefully follow and remain positive for several quarters. That would in my mind make the debt a lot more manageable and lessen the risk of cutting a dividend or diluting shares.