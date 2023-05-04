JHVEPhoto

Thesis

As the widespread adoption of automation continues, companies which provide automation services should experience prolonged tailwinds. Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is well positioned to benefit from these tailwinds. The company has healthy financials, but is presently overvalued. Even though more attractive buying prices may present themselves in the future, I rate Honeywell a Buy.

Company Background

Honeywell International Inc. is a diversified technology and manufacturing company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It primarily operates in four areas of business: aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. They make everything from fire alarms and advanced avionics systems, to HVAC and energy management systems. They also manufacture advanced fibers, specialty chemicals, personal protective equipment, and are an industry leader in automation. Honeywell is also a developer of quantum computing.

The most recent earnings call indicates they shifted their Q2 sales guidance to $9.0B to $9.2B. Due to their strong first quarter, they now project full year sales of $36.5B to $37.3B, which represents an increase of $500 million in the low end and $300 million on the high end from prior guidance.

Long Term Trends

The global aerospace market size is projected to experience a CAGR of 12.9% through 2026. The building automation market size is projected to experience a CAGR of 12% through 2028. The performance materials market size is projected to experience a CAGR of 4.5% through 2026. The process safety market size is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.47% through 2029. The quantum computing market size is projected to experience a CAGR of 31.29% through 2030.

Financials

From 2013 to 2022 revenue dropped from $39,055M to $35,954M. Over this same time period net income rose from $3,924M to $5,226M. When I looked into why the company was unable to grow revenue, I discovered that the lack of long-term growth was due to spin-offs. Normally revenue declines are red flags, but this should be seen as neutral or even a positive. Spin-offs allow companies to shed portions of their business which have low-margins or do not synergize with their long-term plans.

HON Annual Revenue (By Author)

Margins vary from year to year but overall they have been expanding. For 2022, gross margins were at 32.82%, operating margins were at 19.93%, and net margins were at 14%.

HON Annual Margins (By Author)

The amount of cash and equivalents they typically keep on hand seems to have returned to their pre-pandemic levels.

HON Annual Share Count vs. Cash vs. Operating Income (By Author)

As their income has been increasing, their share count has been decreasing. Total common shares outstanding was 783.8M in 2013 and 665.7M in 2022. This represents a 15.07% decline.

HON Annual Share Count vs. Income (By Author)

Their net interest expense is quite low. As of 2022 net debt was $20,537M, when compared to that year's operating income of $7,070M, this produces a Debt/Income ratio of 2.90.

HON Annual Net Interest Expense (By Author)

Their total equity curve is basically flat. Without the spin-offs, it's likely that total equity would have continued along the same gently rising path it was on from 2013 until 2016.

HON Annual Total Equity (By Author)

With the exception of 2017, annual return on capital has been consistently at or above 11.64%. In 2022, it was 13.11%.

HON Annual Return On Capital (By Author)

The revenue growth the company has been experiencing since 2020 also shows up on their quarterly charts.

HON Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

In addition to revenue growth since 2020, gross margins have expanded from 30.96% in Sep 2020 to 37.97% in Mar 2023.

HON Quarterly Margins (By Author)

The same drop in cash and equivalents that showed up on their annual charts appear in more detail on their quarterly charts.

HON Quarterly Share Count vs. Cash vs. Revenue (By Author)

Share count continues to slowly drop. In Sep 2020 it was 701.7M, by Mar 2023 it has dropped to 665.7M. This represents a 5.13% decline. Over this same time period, all the different ways of measuring income grew.

HON Quarterly Share Count vs. Income (By Author)

Here we can see total equity also appears relatively flat on a quarterly basis.

HON Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

Here we can see their quarterly return on capital experienced a low in Sep 2020. As of the most recent quarter it was 3.66%

HON Quarterly Return On Capital (By Author)

Valuation

As of May 2nd, 2023, Honeywell has a market capitalization of $131.92B and traded for $197.96 per share. The company has a forward P/E of 21.75x, a forward PEG of 2.62x, and a forward Price/Cash Flow of 24.92x. Typically I want to see PEG values around 1x before I seriously consider buying. With P/E I want to see below a 15x, and with Price/Cash Flow I look for values below 10x.

I am willing to pay more than these values if I expect the company to experience significant growth, or if the quality of their income is very high. With Honeywell currently experiencing slow but steady growth, and only achieving annual return on capital values in the low teens, I believe these metrics are showing the company as currently overvalued.

HON Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Their dividend history shows very steady growth of about 6%. Using today's annual dividend of $4.12, a discount rate of 9%, and assuming growth stays at 6% for 20 years, a discounted cash flow calculation produces a fair value estimate of $67.50 per share. Purely from a dividend perspective, Honeywell appears overvalued.

HON Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

Honeywell is already well diversified, so the risks to the company as a whole are minimal. Each individual segment faces its own competition and occasional headwinds. Because of the significant moats the company has built, I believe macro factors such as a global slowdown of new construction pose a greater threat to the company than any single competitor. A significant portion of their income comes from maintenance, so the company should survive temporary drops in demand.

Catalysts

While not exactly news events, their steady rate of buybacks coupled with the dividend growth should lead to steady value accumulation over time. While each individual buyback or dividend raise is unlikely to cause significant rises in share prices, their cumulative effect over a long time period should.

Honeywell is one of several companies developing quantum computers. Any breakthroughs they announce have the potential to provide valuation improvements. Although probably years away, at some point in the future the same craze that is currently lifting valuations on A.I. companies is likely to spill over into quantum computing. When this happens, I expect the same thing that is currently happening to Nvidia (NVDA) will happen to Honeywell. When a tulip craze hits an industry, you want to already be in the best companies in that industry. As much as people like to invest into pure-plays, people will also gravitate toward the companies with the best overall financials. Similar to what Nvidia is experiencing right now, Honeywell is very likely to experience a period of significant overvaluation.

Conclusion

I have experience working with their process control equipment, and can tell you that Honeywell has a reputation for making high quality products. In addition to their solid financials, their reputation provides them with strong moats. With return on capital in the low-teens, and relatively low growth, shareholders are likely to see the value of their positions slowly grow over time. Unfortunately, it also appears to be currently overvalued.

Companies that do not adapt quickly enough risk losing their competitive edges as they slowly slip into irrelevancy. Honeywell's income diversity is one of its strongest assets; the fact that they are spending money on R&D to add a 5th division is a very good sign. Even though interest in quantum computing is already high, I expect a wave of euphoria to eventually grip quantum computing stocks.

I am not currently trying to build a position in Honeywell, but I may at some point in the future. With the company presently showing up as overvalued, dollar cost averaging into the position is advisable. This may seem counterintuitive to some investors, but once you make the decision to start building a position in a company, you want the share price to go down over the short term while you load. As long as their financials stay healthy, and because this company is buying back shares and raising dividends, dips should be seen as buying opportunities, not reasons to panic.