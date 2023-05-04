Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

GMF And EEMA: Risk And Opportunity In Emerging Asian Markets

Summary

  • Asian emerging countries offer more growth potential than the US economy.
  • One of the main growth drivers of emerging Asia is the rise of the middle class: more and more consumers will be capable of contributing to the economic development of the region.
  • The main risks regarding the growth of emerging Asia include the considerable income inequality of the territory, the need to increase investments in infrastructure and technological innovation and a deficient quality of governance.
  • The SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF) is preferable to the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) in seeking exposure to Asian emerging markets.
  • GMF has a better historical performance, compared to EEMA, and has a higher exposure to India, one of the fastest growing countries in the world.

This article aims to offer investors a comprehensive view of the opportunities and risks linked to Asian emerging markets. This area of the globe offers higher growth potential, in the next decades, compared to the developed economies. However, higher returns

Change in “consumer class” by 2030 (JP Morgan Guide to the Markets, 2023)

