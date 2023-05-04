Marathon Digital: Look Out Below
Summary
- Marathon had to restate most of its 2021 and 2022 earnings.
- The company's auditor has identified multiple material weaknesses.
- In addition to large losses, the company has issued large amounts of stock over the past three years.
A Tough Scene
Bitcoin, and crypto in general, has had a difficult twelve months. Despite the crypto rally that kicked off 2023, many of the largest-name coins are still trading in the red on a trailing twelve month basis.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are all down double digits. Crypto exchanges are also facing, well, headwinds: from the blowup of FTX, to declining exchange volume (click here to read our article on the topic) and SEC troubles at Coinbase (COIN), overall trust and trading volume in the crypto universe has been dented considerably.
The past two years has also seen electricity prices rise considerably. Consider the following table from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:
Since 2021, average prices for electricity per kilowatt hour [KWH] have spiked dramatically. This is expected to fall somewhat this year, but the electricity markets are highly volatile and, of course, forecasts don't always go as planned.
Against this backdrop, miners of cryptocurrency (particularly Bitcoin) have had a difficult go. After all, it isn't easy to turn a profit when the asset you mine is falling in value and one of your biggest input costs is going through the roof.
In this article we will consider Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), a Bitcoin mining company which we think is poorly positioned to perform well in the coming months. Let's dive in.
Accounting Troubles
To say that 2022 was a bad year for Marathon would be an understatement. For one, the company announced in February 2023 that its prior financial statements from 2022 and 2021 could no longer be relied upon, and that it would be issuing a restatement of the affected quarters in its 2022 10K.
Unfortunately, the warning signs were present well before February 2023. In the company's 2021 10K, Marcum LLP issued an adverse opinion (page 51) on the company based on a material weakness in the company's internal controls over financial reporting. Marcum explained that "[a] material weakness is a control deficiency, or combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Company's annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis."
This opinion was expressed, again, in 2021. In 2022, things do not appear to have gotten better. In the most recent 10K, in fact, Marcum changes its wording of 'weakness' from singular to plural, which is most troubling.
In addition to the previously noted weakness regarding internal financial controls, Marcum added this on page 106 of the 2022 10K:
The Company had a material weakness related to the application and interpretation of generally accepted accounting principles primarily in the areas of consolidation, impairment of digital assets, disposal of property and equipment, and principal versus agent considerations in revenue recognition.
In other words, Marcum did not eliminate their original material weakness--because Marathon apparently didn't correct it--and added a new one which appears to be the material weakness that led to the restatement of the company's 2021 and 2022 financials.
Adverse opinions are things investors want to see. To see one go uncorrected for a year and then have a new material weakness uncovered is... not good.
2022 Results
Against the backdrop of falling cryptocurrency prices and rising electricity costs, one would expect that the financial results from Marathon would be less than stellar in 2022, but we think that would be an understatement.
Total revenues fell 26% year over year, from $159 million to $117 million, while the cost of revenues (looking at the energy and hosting line, in particular), jumped a massive 165% from $27 million to $72 million.
In this regard, of course, the company cannot be blamed. It is a mining business, after all, and just like anyone who mines anything, the value of the asset being mined along with input costs can fluctuate wildly.
What is not so understandable are the company's enormous impairment of mining equipment and its advance to vendors ($332 million) or its full of deposits due to the vendor bankruptcy of Compute North ($24 million).
This sea of losses led to the company reporting a net loss of $686 million for 2022.
The company, presumably in an effort to generate fresh capital against these losses, has been a prolific seller of stock over the last three years.
From 2021 to 2023, Marathon has sold $229 million, 313 million, and $361 million worth of stock, respectively. This--in conjunction with stock based compensation--has helped to boost shares outstanding from under 10 million in 2020 to over 160 million today.
The Bottom Line
Details on these results would be nice to have, but the company appears to not have held a conference call for its 2022 earnings. While one can debate the future of Bitcoin, or Bitcoin mining generally, we believe that the above issues should give investors--at a minimum--a high level of concern about the state of Marathon.
From the existence of not one, but two identified material weaknesses by the company's auditor, to the large issuance of stock and enormous losses the company has posted, we believe investors should be extremely cautious if considering Marathon. As for us, we opt to avoid it altogether.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: The information contained herein is opinion and for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Factual errors may exist and will be corrected if identified. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal, and readers should not utilize anything in our research as a sole decision point for transacting in any security for any reason.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.