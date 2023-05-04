Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

KeyCorp: Not The Right Time To Buy The Stock Yet

May 04, 2023 6:45 AM ETKeyCorp (KEY)
Summary

  • For KeyCorp, high interest rates mean higher deposit costs, higher charge-offs, and higher deposit outflows.
  • KEY’s provision for credit losses in 1Q 2023 was lower than in 4Q 2022.
  • However, it was still 67% higher than in 1Q 2022, and with the current interest rates and economic condition, it may remain high in the next few quarters.
  • On 3 May 2023, Federal Reserve increased interest rates again by 0.25%. However, the Fed may stop increasing the rates as inflation rates are decreasing. Rate cuts may start in 2024.
  • KEY stock is a hold.

KeyBank Branch

hapabapa

In the past few years, KeyCorp's (NYSE:KEY) stock price has had a strong negative correlation with Federal Reserve funds rate. As the U.S. monetary authority started increasing interest rates to combat inflation in 2022, KEY's stock price dropped. On 3 May 2023, the

Figure 1 - KEY stock price vs. Fed's interest rates

Author (based on Yahoo Finance and ICI data)

Figure 2 - Unites States annual inflation rate

tradingeconomics.com

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.3K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

