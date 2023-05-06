We Are

Medical Properties Trust's (NYSE:MPW) dividends remain safe (though somewhat speculative), as similarly concluded in our previous article here. This confidence is attributed to its guidance of AFFO per share of $1.55 at the midpoint. Historically, the REIT's dividend payout per share has comprised only 64% of its annual AFFO per share in FY2022/FY2021 and 68.7% in FY2020.

However, with the asset sale, debt repayment, and tenant defaults thus far, the ratio has risen tremendously to approximately 74.8% in FY2023. Then again, we must highlight that this ratio is still notably lower than the 78.4% reported in FY2019 and only slightly elevated from the 72.9% in FY2018.

As a result, long-term MPW investors need not give in to the FUD reported by Viceroy Research, since the "investigative financial research group claimed that its research reports have been prepared for educational purposes only and expresses our opinions... and are not statements of fact."

This is especially when "the authors have a direct or indirect interest/position... and therefore stand to realize monetary gains in the event that the price of either declines." With the lawsuit already ongoing, we suppose only time may tell the truth, especially given the massive damage already done to the MPW stock prices by -39.6% since then.

Then again, with PwC, MPW's auditor, verifying the REIT's conformation with the US GAAP accounting principles since 2008, we are somewhat inclined to side with the latter, particularly with respect to the sustained dividends paid out to shareholders thus far.

As an interesting fact, anyone accusing PwC of "accounting misconduct," may also find themselves questioning other entities that the accounting firm audit, such as Bank of America (BAC), Ford Motor Company (F), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Regardless, new MPW investors also have Viceroy to thank for the stellar forward dividend yield of 13.94%, compared to its 4Y average of 6.40% and sector median of 4.42%.

The attractive yield alone made up for the REIT's relatively uncertain prospects through the volatile macroeconomic outlook in 2023, significantly balanced by the management's strategic choice in deleveraging its long-term debts through 2024, from the recent asset sales.

MPW's Ebitdarm Rent Coverage By FQ1'23

MPW

Therefore, due to the MPW balance sheet's "clear coast" through 2024 and its other tenants' stellar rent coverage (barring Prospects Medical Holdings), we are cautiously confident about the safety of its dividends ahead, aided by the REIT's leaner and focused portfolio ahead.

In addition, the highly competent management team has guided minimal acquisitions ahead "until the global markets stabilize," focusing on "transactions that generate return of capital to us and liquidity for debt reduction." This cadence ensures that the REIT does not take on new debts at a time of elevated interest rate environment, while remaining laser-focused on business continuity.

With MPW's long-term debts at fixed rates and well-staggered maturities, it appears to be at no risk of default, no matter when the Fed pivots.

Furthermore, the REIT has strategically provided for annual contractual rental increases tied to the variable inflation for all of its leases, at a weighted average floor of 2%/ a ceiling of 5%, with an average lease contract of over 17 years.

This leasing model has resulted in MPW's annual revenue growth (with rental lease mostly reset on January 1) at a CAGR of 21.91% since FY2019, aided by the growth in real estate asset (at cost) value at a CAGR of 16.12%, while balancing the sustained expansion in its dividend payout at a CAGR of 5.07% (barring a stagnant year in 2023).

Therefore, we concur with the management's commentary that "its well-laddered debt maturity schedule, along with our inflation-protected long-term leases, allows for its cash flow to continue to increase without adding additional properties," while "anticipating the volatility in interest rates and other macroeconomic conditions."

Any investors concerned about MPW advancing Prospect another $50M in a convertible loan may also rest their worries, since the latter is expected to restart its rental payments from September 2023 onwards, aided by the funding commitments from third-party lenders in March 2023. Its $50M advance to Stewart is also secured by insurance proceeds, among others.

Therefore, we remain cautiously optimistic about the REIT's turnaround in the intermediate term, with recent pessimism only attributed to the peak recessionary fears, the recent banking crisis, and short-seller reports.

So, Is MPW Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

MPW 1Y EV/Revenue and Price/ AFFO Per Share Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

MPW is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 10.75x and NTM Price/ AFFO Per Share of 6.62x, lower than its 5Y mean of 12.93x and 13.60x, respectively. It is also trading lower than its 1Y mean of 11.32x and 9.32x, respectively.

Based on its guidance of AFFO per share of $1.55 at the midpoint and 1Y Price/ AFFO Per Share of 9.32x, we are looking at a moderate price target of $14.44, suggesting an excellent upside potential of 73.5% from current levels.

MPW 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

Then again, since MPW is an income stock, we do not expect to see high growth either. Therefore, even when assuming a bearish outlook, we suppose income investors may not mind a situation where the stock continues trading sideways instead, especially made attractive by its depressed stock prices of $8.29 at the time of writing and annualized dividend per share of $1.16.

As a result, we continue to rate the MPW stock as a buy here, with the caveat that the portfolio be sized appropriately in the event of volatility. Even then, we suppose most of the pessimism is already baked in, suggesting an improved margin of safety for those who choose to add at these levels.