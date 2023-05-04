Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cloudflare: Bull Case Busted?

May 04, 2023 7:52 AM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)
Summary

  • Cloudflare released its earnings on Thursday and the stock dropped more than 30% since then. Does this mean the thesis is busted?
  • We look at the three most important reasons why the stock fell so much.
  • There was some good news as well in this quarter. We look at all the numbers, Cloudflare's surprising AI position and more.
  • There was an inefficiency in the sales team the new CRO discovered and action is being taken right away. Some called this out, but within Cloudflare's culture of radical transparency, it's not.
  • What can you expect from Cloudflare's stock going forward?
Exterior view of Cloudflare headquarters, San Francisco

Sundry Photography

"I want every dollar we put into Cloudflare to be more productive at driving revenue, profit and shareholder value." - Matthew Prince, Founder and CEO of Cloudflare on the conference call.

Last Thursday, after the market close, Cloudflare (

Chart
Data by YCharts

Cloudflare Q1 2023 revenue growth

From Cloudflare's Q1 2023 earnings slides deck

Cloudflare revenue guidance FY 2023

From Cloudflare's Q1 2023 earnings slides deck

Cloudflare revenue per quarter since IPO

Made by the author

Chart
Data by YCharts

Cloudflare's inccome statement Q1 2023

Made by the author

SBC tech stocks NET

Y Charts

Cloudflare's DBNRR

Cloudflare's Q1 2023 earnings call slides

Cloudflare dollar based retention rate

Made by the author

Matthew Prince embarrassment

Seeking Alpha's transcription of Cloudflare's Q4 2022 earnings call

Cloudflare's earnings overview

Seeking Alpha

Revenue growth is most important in share-price appreciation

BCG

Cloudflare PS projections

Seeking Alpha

Cloudflare's operating leverage

Cloudflare's Q1 2023 earnings call slides

