Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Bonds Likely Offsides As Powell Dances Around A Pause

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
336 Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's latest meeting occurred on Wednesday and, as expected, the Fed raised the benchmark Fed funds rate by 25 bps.
  • Given the recent banking stress, many had speculated the Fed would explicitly signal a pause, but it instead shrewdly teased one.
  • Powell came out with an air of confidence on the recent banking dislocations and focused on a key language change.
  • He mentioned he sees positive developments, but that there's still a lot of work to do to bring inflation down.
  • Overall, higher for longer seems the more likely outcome, which means the bond market is likely offsides.

tap shoes

alenkadr/iStock via Getty Images

Jay Powell conducted what many hoped would be the final press conference of America's second-most aggressive tightening cycle in history. The implications for the S&P 500 (SPY) are significant, as bonds will likely remain at

1819 Political Cartoon

Carolana.com

Mark Zandi

Twitter

2009 Bank Failures

FDIC

Charge-Offs for All Banks

Federal Reserve

Fed Expected to Raise Interest Rates in March Despite Banking Crisis Fears - Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Atlanta Fed

Atlanta Fed Fed Funds Probability Tracker

The Other Side of The Pause

MonetaGroup.Com

Image

Fundstrat Global Advisors

Image

JeffClarkTrader.com

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
336 Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.