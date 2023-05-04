Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Euro Stalled Near Its Best Level Since April 2022 Ahead Of ECB's Decision

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers

Summary

  • CSI 300 eked out a small gain, after a disappointing Caixin manufacturing PMI. Other bourses in the region were mixed.
  • The STOXX 600 is about 0.6% lower, while European bank shares are off for the third consecutive session.
  • US equity futures are narrowly mixed.
  • The dollar remains soft against most of the G10 currencies today. The Norwegian krone is leading after the 25 bp hike was delivered.
  • The euro is little changed ahead of the ECB meeting results.

Christine Lagarde Press Conference Following ECB Governing Council Meeting

Andreas Rentz

Overview

Without making a commitment, the Federal Reserve opened the door to a pause in its tightening cycle and the market has concluded it is over. The dollar slumped to new lows for the move against sterling (and the Mexican

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.