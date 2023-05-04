Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Aritzia: A 20% Drop After Earnings Makes This Retailer A Buy

May 04, 2023 8:45 AM ETAritzia Inc. (ATZ:CA), ATZAF1 Comment
Brownfield Investment Research profile picture
Brownfield Investment Research
51 Followers

Summary

  • Aritzia is a Canadian small-cap retailer growing quickly in the U.S. and through its ecommerce and omnichannel presence.
  • Shares fell 20% following its quarterly results where the company cited margin pressures ahead.
  • I believe these pressures are temporary and that the long-term thesis still remains intact.

The Aritzia storefront at the Bloor-Yorkville Business Area in Toronto, Ontario,

JHVEPhoto

(Note: all '$' figures are CAD, not USD, unless stated otherwise.)

Investment Thesis

Aritzia Inc (TSX:ATZ:CA) has an emerging e-commerce business that has shown signs of sustaining high levels of sales and this looks like it can

Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Brownfield Investment Research profile picture
Brownfield Investment Research
51 Followers
Part-time investor, and contributor on Seeking Alpha. I enjoy finding value in all corners of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATZ:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.