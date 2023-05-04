Qualcomm Stock Is Too Cheap To Ignore After Q2 Earnings
Summary
- While Qualcomm beat on FY2Q23 earnings, its weaker than expected guidance resulted in share price falling.
- The weaker guidance comes as management cites challenges in the smartphone market as well as timing issues with its key customer, Apple.
- I quantify the risk of the loss of the Apple business and find that the automotive and IoT businesses are poised to be long-term growth drivers for the business.
- I think that the worst-case scenario has been priced into QCOM stock as the company is trading well below its 20-year average P/E of 20x.
- My 1-year price target for QCOM stock is $155. This implies 48% upside from current levels.
Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) just reported its FY2Q23 results. I went deep into the company's recent earnings and listened in to the management call. In this article, I will share with you the reasons for the fall in share price after the earnings and my views on Qualcomm's current business fundamentals.
Did Qualcomm beat earnings?
Qualcomm did better than expected in its FY2Q23 results, with revenues coming in at $9.27 billion, beating analysts' expectations of $9.12 billion.
EPS came in at $2.15 per share, meeting the expectations of the market, which expected EPS to come in at $2.16.
By segment, revenues from QTL came in at $1.3 billion and EBT margin of 68%, as a result of the decline in handset units. Management expects that the global handset sell-in units fell by 14% year on year.
Revenues from QCT came in at $7.9 billion and EBT margin of 27%, both of which were at the higher end of its guidance.
By revenue stream, automotive was the only bright spot as adoption of its Snapdragon digital chassis continued to grow and remain in-line with its long-term revenue target. Handset revenues did increase sequentially by 6% as a result of the launch of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The IoT segment demand fell as a result of a difficult macroeconomic environment.
Problem of over-earning in 2022
While the smartphone market has indeed weakened, a large part of Qualcomm's story is Apple (AAPL).
As a result of the constraints in supply in 2022 and the long lead time of Qualcomm's products, Apple seems to have hedged its risk in 2022 by procuring Qualcomm's products way ahead of schedule. This has, in a way, resulted in a timing issue for Apple's purchases of Qualcomm's products as it has over-earned in 2022 and is thus likely to under-earn from Apple in the next two quarters.
As can be seen in the customer concentration table, Qualcomm certainly seem to have over-earned from Apple as a customer in late 2022, where the contribution from Apple as a customer reached 34% in the December 2022 quarter.
As a result, I gathered from the recent FY2Q23 earnings call that they are suggesting muted seasonality effects in the September quarter for Apple as a result of Apple buying more earlier from Qualcomm and thus, will be buying less in the near-term as a result of the timing of purchases of chips from Qualcomm.
As a result, in the September quarter, Qualcomm expects to see below normal seasonal demand from Apple when it is typically ramping up its new phone as a result of earlier purchases that has already been made. This will then lead to a softer September revenue where management expects revenue to be flat.
Near-term margin pressure
As a result of the normalization in margins, I expect that we could see near-term pressure on margins, as operating margins was guided down by about 300 basis points. This is because QCT gross margins are expected to reflect the transition from the earlier situation where supply was constraint to a situation where channel inventory is elevated. On top of that, foundry costs are expected to increase and thus, it will take time for Qualcomm to absorb TSMC's (TSM) increase in wafer price.
Potential loss of businesses
I dug deeper into Qualcomm and realized that its valuation may be cheap today because the market is pricing in the loss of some of its businesses.
There has been talk that Qualcomm could see a large chunk of revenue from Apple go away. There have been multiple reports suggesting that Qualcomm's Apple modem business, which makes up roughly $5 billion in revenues, are likely at risk. While Apple's N3 modem ramp for 2023 fall launch still is largely on track, the revenues from 2024 onwards could be at risk.
Also, Apple has been paying a license to Qualcomm but the deal is expected to expire in 2025 when it no longer needs Qualcomm's modems. This is equivalent to $1.5 billion in revenue but as a result of a large contribution to operating profits, it is equivalent to about $4.5 billion in revenue when considering that.
According to a JPM analyst, he expects that the earnings power of Qualcomm to be reduced to $7 when excluding Apple revenues from the QCT segment and is excluding its contribution from QTL, could lower earnings power close to $5.70. This implies 15x P/E in the first scenario and 18x P/E in the second scenario based on the current stock price of the company.
Opportunities in IoT and automotive
Qualcomm expects that the IoT business will be one of its future growth drivers and is crucial on its path to diversify its revenues. Qualcomm has been a global leader in terms of market share in IoT chipsets and the global 5G IoT market is expected to grow at a 48% CAGR until 2030 to reach a market size of $18 billion. By FY2024, Qualcomm expects its revenue contribution from the IoT segment to reach $9 billion, more than 20% increase from its FY2022 revenue contribution of $7 billion.
The automotive segment contributes only $1.5 billion revenue in FY2022, but it is also a meaningful contributor to future growth for Qualcomm and one of the ways Qualcomm looks to diversify its revenues. Qualcomm has a $30 billion design win pipeline late 2022, which increased by more than two times when compared to its previous investor day one year earlier when it announced that it had a design win pipeline of $13 billion. More importantly, it expects to see ADAS ramp up in 2026, with 90% of the revenue forecasted from the segment over the next four years to come from existing design wins, highlighting the clear visibility to at least $4 billion revenues by FY2026. This implies almost 50% revenue CAGR from the automotive segment over the next four years. By FY2031, management expects to see automotive revenue grow to more than $9 billion and would make up material portion of the overall business and help diversify revenues further.
All three markets, the automotive market, smartphone market and IoT market is expected to expand Qualcomm's total addressable market to $700 billion.
I do think that the adjacent segments of automotive and IoT will be crucial to driving growth forward for Qualcomm, make up for lost revenues and to provide customer and business mix diversification for the company.
Commentary on industry outlook
I think management gave clear signals that they see cyclical challenges affecting the semiconductor market, particularly so for the smartphone market.
Since the prior quarter, the macro headwinds have only grown, and the macroeconomic outlook has become more uncertain. This macro uncertainty, along with elevated inflation and a slower-than-expected recovery in China has impacted demand for smartphones globally.
Qualcomm stated in its earnings call that it expected global 3G, 4G, 5G handset units to decline at least a high single-digit percentage in 2023, relative to 2022. This is worse than its prior expectation.
As a result of this weaker handset growth expected, Qualcomm's customers will likely remain cautious with their purchases and take this time to reduce channel inventory risk further. Only when the visibility for demand improves and demand normalizes that we will see Qualcomm's customers accelerate buying once again.
The concern for handsets extends to that within Qualcomm's IoT market. As a result, management expects to be operating with the assumption that the industry will be in an inventory drawdown phase in the "next couple of quarters", and that the near-term focus will then need to be to improve operating efficiencies and drive long-term diversification of revenues.
Qualcomm's outlook
Qualcomm's guidance disappointed the market as management expects revenue to be between $8.1 billion to $8.9 billion for FY3Q2023, with $8.5 billion at the midpoint. This fell short of market consensus by about 6%, which was at $9.1 billion.
For the FY3Q2023 EPS guidance, Qualcomm guided for it to be between $1.70 to $1.90 per share, while market consensus was at $2.13 per share, falling short of consensus by almost 15%.
Shareholder return
In the quarter, Qualcomm returned $1.7 billion to investors, including $900 million in share repurchases and $800 million in dividends.
There was an increase to the annualized dividend payout to $3.20 per share, an increase in 7%.
QCOM stock valuation
Qualcomm is trading at 10x 2024 P/E, while the company has traded at a 10-year average of 20x P/E. This would suggest that Qualcomm is trading at a discount relative to its historical valuation. The current cheap valuation of Qualcomm is not unjustified of course, with the market discounting Qualcomm due to the weak guidance as a result of elevated inventory risk in the smartphone market, as well as risks that revenue from Apple could disappear as soon as FY2024.
As a result, the key question for Qualcomm, in my view, is this: After taking into account the removal of revenues and earnings from Apple, what would the earnings power of Qualcomm be?
As stated above, with the removal of Apple revenues from the QCT segment, Qualcomm's earnings power would be reduced to $7 while the inclusion of the revenues from Apple from the QTL segment would bring earnings power lower to $5.70. Based on the current stock price of $105, this implies that Qualcomm is trading at 15x P/E in the first scenario and 18x P/E in the second scenario.
As a result, I do think that the risk of Apple's revenues going away has already been priced into the stock and even with this price din, the stock price is still trading below its 10-year average P/E. I would highlight that IoT and automotive are huge growth drivers for Qualcomm that will increasingly drive the valuation of the company.
Based on a conservative 15x 2024 P/E assumption, my 1-year price target for Qualcomm is $155. This implies 48% upside from current levels. My conservative 2024 P/E assumption is due to the down cycle in the smartphone industry and taking into account the negative sentiment around the loss of Apple modem revenues.
Risks
Handset market risk
As Qualcomm currently derives more than 80% from its revenues from the handset market. Therefore, any weakness in the handset market will pose a risk to Qualcomm, as we see in the current environment. When the demand for handset market is weak, there will thus be a downward revision on Qualcomm's forward estimates until signs of a recovery appear.
Customer risk
Qualcomm has customer concentration risk as both Apple and Samsung makes up almost 40% of revenues. As a result, any design losses from Apple or Samsung could be detrimental to the share price of the company.
Regulatory risks
Licensing and royalties make up about 20% to 30% of revenues today. If there are any major litigation or changes in intellectual property regulation, this could affect Qualcomm's licensing business.
Competition
While Samsung and Apple make up 40% of revenues as customers, they are also competitors of Qualcomm as both Apple and Samsung are trying to internally design their own chips.
Apart from these players, Qualcomm competes with other chip suppliers and thus any loss in market share could result in deterioration of its valuation.
Macro backdrop
As the macro backdrop remains uncertain, any downturn in the macro environment could result in further deterioration of sales.
Conclusion
I think that the beat in Qualcomm's FY2Q23 results was not necessarily the main point as the market sold off Qualcomm based on the forward guidance. The forward guidance was weaker than expected as the smartphone market is expected to be weak as a result of uncertain macroeconomic environment, elevated inventory levels and elevated inflation levels. On top of that, I found that Qualcomm has been over-earning from Apple in the prior quarters as Apple has been procuring from Qualcomm in excess of demand as a result of constraints in supply. As a result, this results in a timing issue where the next quarter and September quarter is expected to be muted as Apple has already done a large part of its purchases in advance.
While the loss of revenue from Apple is certainly a risk, the impact to earnings power has already been priced into the current stock price, in my view. I expect Qualcomm to be a good play on the recovery of smartphones as the demand and inventory levels normalize towards the end of 2023. Also, with a strong focus on the IoT and automotive market, I expect that we will see increasing diversification of revenue and these two segments to be a long-term growth driver for the company. My 1-year price target for Qualcomm is $155. This implies 48% upside from current levels.
I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. I have been writing consistently, with an article published each day on Seeking Alpha and on my Marketplace service.
Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles.
I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Market, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.
