Since our last coverage of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) where we rated the company as a HOLD, the stock price has moved less than 1%, perfectly in line with our rating. In this analysis, we analyzed the company as management guided the company to achieve positive FCFs in 2023 which exceeds our previous expectations of the company's FCF to remain negative until 2025.

We conducted an in-depth examination of the company's capacity growth, average selling prices (ASPs), and utilization rates. We used this information to update our supply projections and determine an updated supply growth outlook for 2023 and beyond. In addition, we analyzed the company's end market breakdown and adjusted our outlook to account for the expected challenges facing the PC and smartphone markets. Finally, we assessed the company's profitability margins and projected its FCF margins, using the results to derive a valuation based on a DCF analysis.

Supply Growth Supported by Singapore Expansion in 2023

GlobalFoundries 2019 2020 2021 2022 Wafer Capacity ('000s) 2,511 2,417 2,240 2,600 Utilization Rate 70% 84% 106% 95% Wafer Shipments (300mm equivalents) ('000s) 1,758 2,030 2,374 2,472 Growth % -5.6% 15.5% 16.9% 4.1% Wafer ASPs (Average Revenue per Wafer) 3,306 2,587 2,526 2,953 Growth % -0.6% -21.7% -2.4% 16.9% Wafer Revenue 5,253 5,997 7,301 Non-Wafer Revenue -402 588 807 Total Revenue ($ mln) 5,813 4,851 6,585 8,108 Growth % -6.2% -16.6% 35.8% 23.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

For the full year of 2022, the company's total revenues continued to grow strongly by 23.1%. Based on the table above, we calculated its wafer shipment growth slowed down to only 4.1% compared to the strong growth of 16.9% in the prior year as the company's utilization rate declined to 95% compared to 106% in 2021. However, its ASPs supported its revenue growth at a rate of 16.9% which is in contrast to previous years where it had negative ASP growth. In terms of capacity, the company had a growth of 16% to 2.6 mln wafers. Below, we examine further its capacity growth outlook in our updated forecasts.

GlobalFoundries Revenue (Supply) ($ mln) 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Wafer Capacity ('000s) 3,050 3,220 3,400 3,580 Growth % 17.3% 5.57% 5.6% 5.3% Wafer ASPs (Average Revenue per Wafer) 3,190 3,204 3,219 3,233 Growth % 8.0% 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% Revenue (Supply) 9,729 10,317 10,942 11,573 Growth % 20.0% 6.0% 6.1% 5.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

For 2023, we updated our forecast for the company's capacity growth to 17.3% which factors into the planned expansion for its Singapore facility. As covered previously, we highlighted the company's planned expansion which was announced in 2021 for its Singapore facility and was expected to be fully ramped by 2023 with an incremental capacity of 450,000 wafers per year. In its latest earnings briefing, the company highlighted that the "biggest portion" of capex in 2023 will be for its Singapore facility but also highlighted its expansions for its sites in Germany and the US. For 2024, we forecasted its capacity growth based on a 4-year average of 5.6% and 5.6%, and 5.3% in 2025 and 2026 respectively based on our estimates for its expansion in France as covered previously. Furthermore, for its ASPs, we assumed an 8% increase based on the reported company plan to raise its pricing by 8% in 2023 according to DigiTimes. Beyond that, we forecasted its ASP growth on a conservative 5-year average of 0.4%.

Overall, we expect the company to continue increasing its supply by 20% for 2023 despite the decrease in the company's utilization rate in 2022 as we see its expansion in Singapore supporting its capacity growth this year.

Demand Growth Lower than Supply Growth

Segment (Demand) 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Smart Mobile Devices 3,350 3,723 3,574 3,858 4,163 4,494 Growth % 38% 11% -4.00% 7.93% 7.93% 7.93% Communications Infrastructure & Datacenter 998 1,423 1,757 2,170 2,680 3,310 Growth % 2% 43% 23.50% 23.50% 23.50% 23.50% Home and Industrial IoT 882 1,483 1,673 1,887 2,128 2,401 Growth % 22% 68% 12.80% 12.80% 12.80% 12.80% Automotive 287 373 455.43 556.08 678.98 829.03 Growth % 187% 30% 22.10% 22.10% 22.10% 22.10% Personal Computing 480 299 264.02 313.39 336.58 343.65 Growth % -53% -38% -11.70% 18.70% 7.40% 2.10% Non-Wafer and Corporate Other Revenue 588 807 807 807 807 807 Growth % -246% 37% 0% 0% 0% 0% Total 6,585 8,108 8,531 9,591 10,795 12,185 Growth % 35.7% 23.1% 5.2% 12.4% 12.5% 12.9% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Gartner, Spherical Insights, Statista, Khaveen Investments

Furthermore, in 2022, the company's end market segment which had the highest growth was its Home and Industrial IoT which grew by 68% followed by Communications Infrastructure & Datacenter at 43%. However, its largest segment, Smart Mobile Devices (51% of revenue), only grew by 11% and was below its total growth for the year. Additionally, its Personal Computing segment was the only segment that declined by 38%.

In 2023, we updated our forecast of the company's end markets by the market forecast CAGR for data center, automotive, smartphone and IoT market forecast CAGRs in the table above. For the smartphone market, we based our forecast for 2023 based on Gartner's projected sales decline of 4% amid smartphone market headwinds. In Q1 2023, the smartphone market contracted by 13% according to Canalys owing to sluggish consumer demand. In the PC market, we based our forecasts on our projections in our Intel analysis where we see the market declining further in 2023 by 11.7% before recovering to growth in 2024 as the surge in shipments during the pandemic normalizes.

Overall, we forecasted demand to slow down in 2023 by 5.2% as we see the weak smartphone and PC market growth headwinds affecting the company's outlook in 2023 but to bounce back in 2024 and beyond.

Revenue Projections ($ mln) 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Revenue (Supply) 9,729 10,317 10,942 11,573 Revenue (Demand) 8,531 9,591 10,795 12,185 Revenue Projection 8,531 9,591 10,795 11,573 Growth % 5.2% 12.4% 12.5% 7.2% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on our updated demand and supply projections, we compiled the two and derived our revenue projections for the company. From the table above, we based our revenue forecasts on demand (limiting factor) of $8.5 bln as it is lower than supply, in line with our expectations previously that of the company to be impacted by lower demand in 2023 but is now slightly lower by 3% compared to our forecasts then ($8.8 bln). In 2024 and 2025, we continue to expect its demand to be lower than supply and only in 2026 onwards demand catch up with supply.

Margins Improving as Scale Grows Larger

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Moreover, we analyzed the company's earnings and margins in the chart above. In 2022, the company's gross and net margins improved to 27.6% and 17.9% from 15.4% and -3.8% respectively in the prior year. We believe its profit margin improvement is as its scale grew larger as its revenues had a strong year of growth in both 2021 and 2022. We updated our forecasts and modeled its gross and net margins to continue improving to a gross and net margin of 43.2% and 29% by 2027 as we forecast its revenues to continue to grow and its scale improving further as a result.

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

In terms of FCFs, the company's FCF margins were negative at -17.8% in 2022 as the company incurred a huge capex of $4 bln. However, management guided that it expects to turn FCF positive in 2023. We forecasted the company's capex based on management guidance of $2.25 bln in 2023 but accounted for government assistance for its France expansion at an estimate of $675 mln prorated across 5 years until the expected completion in 2026 to derive a net capex of $1.5 bln which is a capex % of revenue of 18.5%. Beyond 2023, we forecasted its capex (adjusted for government incentives) to average 13.6% as a % of revenue and a long-term capex assumption of 20% based on 2027.

For the full-year 2023, we expect CapEx to be approximately $2.25 billion, which aligns with our disciplined and demand driven philosophy. We expect the CapEx profile to be more heavily weighted towards the first half of the year and on a full-year basis, we expect to be free cash flow positive. - Dave Reeder, Chief Financial Officer

Overall, following the massive increase in capex in 2022 to support its growth, we see the company turning FCF positive in 2023 with a forecasted FCF margin of 22.49% which would be the highest since 2018 supported by lower capex and increased margins due to its larger scale.

Risk: Lower Utilization with Declining Demand

We believe one of the risks to the company in 2023 is the weak smartphone and PC end markets. This is significant as its Smart Mobile Devices segment accounts for the majority of revenues (51% of total). According to management, the company guided its utilization rate to decrease further to an average of 87.5% this year. Based on our revenue projection, we calculated an estimated utilization rate of 87.7% in 2023 which is even lower than in 2022. We believe the lower utilization could impact its profitability due to not achieving the maximum scale. Though, we expect its utilization rate to increase through 2026 as we forecast demand to recover as discussed above.

Global Foundries 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Wafer Capacity ('000s) 2,600 3,050 3,220 3,400 3,580 Utilization Rate 95% 87.7% 93.0% 98.7% 100.0% Wafer Shipments (300mm equivalents) ('000s) 2,674 2,993 3,354 3,580 2,674 Wafer ASP (Average Revenue per Wafer) 2,953 3,190 3,204 3,219 3,233 Revenue ($ mln) 8,531 9,591 10,795 11,573 8,531 Growth % 5.2% 12.4% 12.5% 7.2% 5.2% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Verdict

Khaveen Investments

For our valuation, we used a DCF analysis with a discount rate of 10.8% (company's WACC) and terminal value based on the company's 3-year average EV/EBITDA of 9.48x. Based on this, our model shows its shares are still fairly valued.

All in all, despite the company's planned completion and ramp-up of its new Singapore expansion which we estimate to boost the company's supply growth by 20% in 2023, we expect the company's growth to be limited by weak end market demand in smartphone and PC markets and projected its growth at only 5.2% in 2023 and we do not expect demand to catch up to supply until 2026. Positively, we expect the company's profitability to further rise in 2023 with positive FCF margins due to lower capex supported by government incentives for its expansion in France and increased margins due to its larger scale. Our updated valuation based on a DCF analysis shows its shares are still fairly valued at a target price of $63.44 which is only slightly higher compared to our previous valuation based on P/S of $60.57, thus we maintain a Hold rating for the company.