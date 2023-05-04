Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Western Midstream's Special Dividend Won't Be Repeated Soon

Summary

  • 2023 remains a low-growth year for Western Midstream Partners but strong producer forecasts provide upside to future years.
  • WES issued $750 million of new debt recently, making it unlikely they will hit the leverage targets specified in their enhanced distribution policy.
  • An increase in the base distribution seems likely in 2025 along with resumed debt reduction in 2025 and 2026.
  • The 7.8% yield is well-covered and likely to rise in a couple years. It now clearly beats the partnership's bond yields.

Modern natural gas processing plant

CreativeNature_nl

Slow Growth in 2023 But The Future Is Looking Better

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) released 1Q 2023 results in line with what I expected last quarter. The partnership showed slow, steady volume growth in the Delaware

WES Special Dividend policy

Western Midstream Partners

WES commodity price sensitivity

Western Midstream Partners

WES earnings model

Author Spreadsheet

Western Midstream bonds

Charles Schwab

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.6K Followers
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

