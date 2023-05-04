Qualcomm: Struggling To Turn The Corner
Summary
- Qualcomm reported mixed FQ2'23 results.
- The wireless chip leader guided to weak FQ3 numbers with revenues falling sequentially due to a lack of a recovery in China and weakness probably at Apple.
- Despite the current headwinds, QCOM stock is cheap trading at ~8x normalized earnings once the current handset correction ends.
While Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has a promising business set up with a future beyond handsets, the company is still dependent on the mobile phone market. The wireless giant faces a difficult quarter ahead as handset revenue appears headed for another leg down. My investment thesis remains ultra bullish on the stock due to the Automotive and IoT growth potential, especially with the stock now trending down toward $105 in after-hours trading.
Handset Disaster
Qualcomm didn't even get to the earnings call, yet the company already called out massive weakness in the handset market. The primary issue is that China demand hasn't rebounded despite the removal of COVID restrictions at the end of 2022 and Apple (AAPL) appears to have pushed out modem orders due to inventory issues.
The wireless giant reported the following FQ2'23 results with strength in the Automotive segment outweighed by the huge weakness in Handsets. In fact, the Handset revenues were down $1.2 billion YoY leading to an overall 17% dip in revenues for the quarter.
Ultimately, Qualcomm is discussing pushed out demand with China not showing a recovery in handset demand yet, but the demand should recover in the future. Smartphone sales didn't see the same bump during Covid as other technology products with unit sales in 2022 actually down from 2019 levels.
The other issue is that Apple became the largest global smartphone company in Q4'22 per Counterpoint Research, yet the company has clearly run into weak demand. Qualcomm claims a major modem-only handset customer will hit QCT revenues during the June quarter and this would fit perfectly with Apple.
In total, Qualcomm guided to more weakness in the current quarter. The company said FQ3'23 revenues will dip further to $8.5 billion with an EPS of only $1.80.
Remember though, Qualcomm expects far higher revenues now with similar global smartphone sales due to higher content in 5G smartphones and the return of the Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) business. Back during pre-COVID, the wireless company was doing $5 billion in total quarterly sales while Handset revenues could actually ramp with expectations for global smartphone demand to grow in the years ahead.
Naturally though, Apple remains a risk to the revenue story in 2024. The company has predicted the tech giant would quit buying modem chips in the future, as Apple continues to focus on internal 5G modem developments setting the company up for the iPhone 16 release heading into FY25.
The loss of Apple modem sales would only impact QCT revenue and not the high margin license revenue reported in QTL.
Focus On The Future
While the Handset business will clearly rebound, the growth opportunity remains in the Automotive and IoT business. The wireless giant already has pointed out the Automotive market already has a massive design-win pipeline of $30 billion.
The company has unquestioned growth ahead and EPS reported in FY22 should be easily topped going at some point in the future. Analysts have dramatically cut EPS estimates, though the moves appear a huge extrapolation of current weak trends in Handsets and IoT.
Qualcomm earned a total of $12.53 per share in FY22 making the stock cheap at $105 here. The stock trades at 10x current earnings streams while now trading below 8x the peak earnings stream that appears easy to top with Automotive growth accelerating in the years ahead.
The stock even now offers a rather solid 3% dividend yield on this stock weakness while the company is even back to repurchasing shares. Qualcomm spent $903 million on share repurchases during the March quarter to buy 7 million shares.
The wireless giant now has an improving balance sheet with total cash balance of $6.6 billion offset by debt of $16.0 billion. The company does have a net debt position of $9.4 billion, but Qualcomm can easily use annual cash flows of $9.0 billion in past year to buy shares without worrying about the debt position with the stock trading so cheap.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Qualcomm is struggling to turn the corner on a return to growth due to the weak Handset market. The business will ultimately turn around and the wireless giant, as so many catalysts in Automotive and IoT to not swear a likely eventual loss of the Apple modem business.
Investors should use the current weakness to load up on a premium chip company.
