Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

LendingTree: Buy The Dip As Negative Events Priced In (Rating Upgrade)

May 04, 2023 9:05 AM ETLendingTree, Inc. (TREE)1 Comment
Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
888 Followers

Summary

  • Despite LendingTree's Q1 revenue miss and lower guidance, its recent price drop creates a buying opportunity for long-term investors.
  • As LendingTree earnings are expected to improve due to its cost-cutting and simplification strategies, it may be the biggest share price driver in the coming quarters.
  • The improvement in broader market conditions may also help boost investor confidence in the online financial services company.

Hand flipping wooden cube block to change between up and down with percentage sign symbol for increase and decrease financial interest rate and business investment growth from dividend concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) stock fell even further after the online financial services company reported a larger-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue and lowered its outlook for the rest of the year. However, following the recent price drop, TREE

TREE's Earnings Estimates

TREE's Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Fed Rate Cut Expectations in September

Fed Rate Cut Expectations in September (CMEGroup)

LendingTree Stock Price

LendingTree Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

TREE Stock Quant Ratings

Quant Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
888 Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.