Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Let's Talk About The Dividend Kings' Midstream Cousins

May 04, 2023 9:23 AM ETCQP, DKL, EPD, HESM, KMI, MMP, MPLX, WMB
Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
726 Followers

Summary

  • Dividend kings and even aristocrats get plenty of love.
  • If readers will allow me to stretch the dividend royalty metaphor a bit further, I would like to propose a third group beyond the kings and aristocrats.
  • The third group will be a select group of the kings' midstream cousins currently yielding at least 5% with a history of growing dividends for at least five years.
Aerial View Of Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Grass

onurdongel

Dividend Kings, Aristocrats, and Midstream Cousins

Dividend kings are rightly celebrated and loved as they have paid increasing dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Likewise, dividend aristocrats merit praise having rewarded shareholders with increasing dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Dividend

This article was written by

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
726 Followers
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it with my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.