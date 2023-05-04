Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Restaurant Brands International: Our Current Favorite Turnaround Play

Bill Gunderson profile picture
Bill Gunderson
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We continue to be bullish on the market in 2023.
  • The consumer continues to be strong.
  • We love a good turnaround play.
  • This company just pulled off a coup in bringing in a proven turnaround expert.
  • I do much more than just articles at Best Stocks Now! Premium: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Hamburger macro

FuatKose/E+ via Getty Images

After reporting earnings on Tuesday, it appears that the turnaround that we have been expecting for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) is now well underway. The Toronto, Ontario-based company checked in with a 10% year-over-year increase in sales

Chart of DPZ

Chart of DPZ (www.stockcharts.com)

A screenshot of a QSR stats

QSR details (www.BestStocksNowApp.com)

QSR Performance

QSR Performance (www.BestStocksNowApp.com)

Valuation of QSR

DPZ Valuation (www.BestStocksNowApp.com)

Best Stocks Now Premium gives you access to Bill Gunderson, professional money manager & analyst with 22 years of experience.

You get Bill's daily "live" buys and sells in his five portfolios: Emerging Growth, Ultra-Growth, Premier Growth, Dividend & Growth, and Best Bonds Now.

JOIN NOW to get daily "live" buys and sells, our weekly in-depth market-timing newsletter, live chat during the market daily, access to Bill's proprietary database with daily rankings on over 6,000 securities, and a daily live radio show!

This article was written by

Bill Gunderson profile picture
Bill Gunderson
20.74K Followers
Best Stocks Now! is a unique mix of valuation and momentum

Bill Gunderson (@billgunderson) is the CEO and Chief Market Strategist at Gunderson Capital Management in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. He is also a professional money manager, former research analyst, author of Best Stocks Now! 2011, and developer of the Best Stocks Now! App (www.BestStocksNowApp.com). Bill offers a free 4-week subscription to his weekly Best Stocks Now! Newsletter to all Seeking Alpha readers at www.gundersoncapital.com. Bill hosts a daily stock market radio show that is syndicated nationwide on the Salem Broadcast Network. He has made numerous appearances on the Fox Business Channel, CNBC, and Bloomberg Radio. Bill's articles have been published by Barron's, Forbes, TheStreet.com and other financial publications. He can be reached at bill@gundersoncapital.com or by calling (855) 611-BEST.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QSR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.