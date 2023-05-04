Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 8:27 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR), STOHF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.69K Followers

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bård Glad Pedersen - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Torgrim Reitan - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Oswald Clint - Bernstein

Biraj Borkhataria - Royal Bank of Canada

Lydia Rainforth - Barclays

Teodor Sveen-Nilsen - SB Markets

Christyan Malek - JPMorgan

Amy Wong - Credit Suisse

John Olaisen - ABG

Henri Patricot - UBS

Martijn Rats - Morgan Stanley

Steffen Evjen - DNB Markets

Kim Fustier - HSBC

Yoann Charenton - Societe Generale

Operator

Welcome to the Equinor Analyst Call First Quarter 2023 Results. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I would like to advise all participants, this call is being recorded. Thank you.

I'd now like to welcome Bård Glad Pedersen to begin the conference. Bård, over to you.

Bård Glad Pedersen

Thank you, Gavin, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, it's a pleasure to welcome you all to Equinor’s analyst call for our first quarter results for 2023. As it was said, my name is Bård Glad Pedersen, and I am Head of Investor Relations. As usual, our CFO, Torgrim Reitan will present the results before we open for questions. And we know it's a busy day, so we will aim to keep this session within an hour. Also on the call today, we have [indiscernible], our SVP for Performance Management, and we have [indiscernible], our SVP for Accounting.

So with that, I hand it over to you, Torgrim, to present our results.

Torgrim Reitan

Okay. Thank you very much, Bård, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. So this quarter, we are delivering strong results across the business. But

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.