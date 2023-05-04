Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

KRE: There Will Be A Time To Buy Banks, But Not Yet

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy is still pressuring valuation in banks’ held-to-maturity portfolios.
  • High Treasury yields still mean there’s a more meaningful alternative to stocks than there’s been in years.
  • Credit quality remains at risk, with delinquency and default rates rising.
  • Wait for conviction before buying the SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF or individual bank stocks.
Banking Default

wildpixel

Three of the largest five banking failures have happened in 2023 and more failures may be lurking. The FDIC’s response has so far been reassuring, but the structural problems that caused First Republic Bank (FRC), Signature Bank (

Dividend and growth stock tips, plus sector and industry rankings weekly

Limelight Alpha provides weekly sector, industry, and stock idea generation to day traders, swing traders, and buy and hold minded investors. Our research spans over 1,600 stocks and our quantitative scoring model has been used by professional investors for nearly 20 years. 

