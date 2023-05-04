Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Super Micro Computer's (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock is a Hold.

There are key insights to be drawn from Super Micro Computer's recent quarterly earnings and forward-looking guidance. SMCI's above expectations management guidance suggests that the company's top line growth will accelerate as the company leverages on growth opportunities associated with AI. But Super Micro Computer's below expectations third quarter earnings imply that its bottom line growth might be much slower than its revenue expansion as a result of an increase in investments needed for the launch of new products. Also, SMCI's shares are fairly valued based on my analysis of the company's stock price performance, historical valuations, and share buybacks.

After considering the various factors outlined above, I have decided to assign a Hold rating to Super Micro Computer.

Business Description

As described in its 10-K filing, SMCI sells "accelerated compute platforms that are application-optimized server solutions, rackmount and blade servers, storage, and subsystems and accessories" referred to as "Total IT Solutions" that are utilized to "build complete server and storage systems."

An Overview Of Super Micro Computer's Total IT Solutions

SMCI's Q3 FY 2023 Results Presentation

The US, European and Asian geographic regions contributed 61%, 18%, and 17% of SMCI's top line, respectively for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 (YE June), as indicated in the company's Q3 FY 2023 earnings presentation. Other geographic markets accounted for the remaining 4% of SMCI's most recent quarterly sales. Separately, Super Micro Computer generated 50%, 47%, and 3% of its Q3 FY 2023 revenue from the Organic (Enterprise & Channel) & AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning), OEM Appliance & Large DC (Data Center), and 5G, Telco & Edge/IOT (Internet Of Things) markets, respectively.

The Analysts' Expectations Of Super Micro Computer's Third Quarter Financial Results

The market was expecting SMCI to achieve lower top line and a slower pace of bottom line growth for the third quarter of the current fiscal year, before Super Micro Computer reported its Q3 FY 2023 results on May 2, 2023 after trading hours.

Earlier, the Wall Street analysts forecasted that Super Micro Computer's revenue would decline by -6% YoY from $1,356 million in Q3 FY 2022 to $1,280 million for Q3 FY 2023. The sell-side also estimated that SMCI's normalized earnings per share or EPS would increase by +10% YoY from $1.55 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to $1.71 in the most recent quarter. In comparison, Super Micro Computer had delivered YoY bottom line growth rates in excess of +200% for each of the prior four quarters (Q3 FY 2022 to Q2 FY 2023) as per S&P Capital IQ data.

It was a mixed quarter for Super Micro Computer in Q3 FY 2023 as detailed in the subsequent section.

SMCI's Q3 FY 2023 Financial Performance Was Mixed

Super Micro Computer's actual top line decreased by -5% YoY to $1,283 million for Q3 FY 2023, while its most recent quarterly non-GAAP adjusted EPS rose by +5% to $1.63.

It wasn't a surprise that SMCI's actual third quarter revenue came in line with market expectations. Super Micro Computer had previously disclosed its Q3 FY 2023 "preliminary financial information" indicating quarterly sales of $1.28 billion as per an announcement issued on April 24, 2023, and the sell-side analysts covering SMCI's stock had already revised their top line projection to reflect the latest disclosure. In this late-April announcement, SMCI explained that its revenue decline was attributable to "key new component shortages for Supermicro’s transition to new generation product lines", which the company claimed was an issue of the past.

On the flip side, Super Micro Computer's actual Q3 FY 2023 normalized EPS of $1.63 turned out to be -5% below the market's consensus bottom line forecast of $1.71 per share. SMCI's gross profit margin contraction and the increase in its operating costs were worse than what the analysts had previously expected. Super Micro Computer's non-GAAP gross profit margin narrowed by -1.1 percentage points QoQ to 17.7% in Q3 FY 2023, and the company's normalized operating costs went up by +7% QoQ to $116 million for the recent quarter. At its Q3 FY 2023 earnings call, SMCI noted that the company's "efforts to gain market share in the rapidly growing AI server platform market" were the key reason for its slower than expected earnings growth in the third quarter.

In summary, SMCI's most recent quarter was mixed. On the positive side of things, Super Micro Computer's actual quarterly top line was consistent with its earlier disclosure, and the company has already tackled the issue ("component shortages") that led to lower revenue. On the negative side of things, SMCI's Q3 FY 2023 earnings fell short of the sell-side's expectations due to weaker profitability.

But Super Micro Computer's Q4 Guidance Was A Major Positive Surprise

In tandem with its Q3 FY 2023 earnings announcement, Super Micro Computer provided the company's financial guidance for the final quarter of the current fiscal year which surprised the market in a positive way.

Specifically, SMCI guided for a revenue of $1.8 billion and a normalized EPS of $2.46 as per the mid-point of its Q4 FY 2023 management guidance. In other words, the company is expecting a +40% QoQ top line expansion and a +51% QoQ normalized EPS growth for the fourth quarter. Super Micro Computer's Q4 FY 2023 top line and bottom line guidance were also +10% and +40% better than the prior analysts' consensus revenue and EPS estimate of $1.64 billion and $1.76, respectively. More significantly, Super Micro Computer is expecting a minimum top line growth rate of +20% for FY 2024 (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024) as per the company's management comments at the most recent quarterly earnings call.

In my view, Super Micro Computer is very likely going to be able to meet its Q4 FY 2023 and full-year FY 2024 financial guidance, thanks to its ability to capitalize on the growth of AI.

Super Micro Computer's AI Products

SMCI's Q3 FY 2023 Results Presentation

Super Micro Computer stressed at its Q3 FY 2023 results briefing that the "AI momentum" driven by the rise of AI chatbots has "benefited Supermicro greatly", due to the fact that SMCI is "deploying many of the world’s leading and large-scale GPU clusters." SMCI also revealed at its most recent quarterly results call that the proportion of its total revenue contributed by "AI/GPU and rack-scale solutions" was as high as 29% for Q3 FY 2023. As discussed in the preceding section, SMCI's delivery of new products, including AI-related ones, were affected by supply chain headwinds in Q3 which have since abated. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect revenue growth acceleration for the company in subsequent quarters supported by a growing share of AI products.

Nevertheless, it is worth noting that SMCI's robust revenue expansion might not translate into significant earnings growth. At its third quarter results call, SMCI emphasized that it "will target the optimal mix of revenue growth, gross margin and operating profit growth" as it set its eyes on "gaining market share with our new AI platforms." In other words, Super Micro Computer will have to put in the necessary investments to support top line growth, which could hurt its future profitability.

SMCI's Share Price Performance And Valuations

There are good reasons to believe that Super Micro Computer's shares are currently fairly valued, notwithstanding the company's good growth prospects highlighted in the previous section.

SMCI's stock price surged by +28% to close at $133.95 on May 3, 2023, as investors reacted favorably to the company's above expectations Q4 FY 2023 guidance. Notably, the company's shares are up by +60% and +210% for 2023 year-to-date and the past one year, respectively. Super Micro Computer is now trading at 8.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA as per S&P Capital IQ data, which is just slightly below its five-year historical peak EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.1 times.

Super Micro Computer's current stance on share buybacks might also provide an indication of the stock's current valuations. SMCI spent $150 million buying back its own shares in Q3 FY 2023 (January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023), but the company hasn't indicated whether it will expand its current share repurchase authorization (just $50 million remaining till January 31, 2024). It will be reasonable to conclude that SMCI's current share price and valuations make it far less attractive for the company to execute on share repurchases now. As a comparison, SMCI's shares were trading in the $70-$115 price range in Q3 FY 2023, which translated into EV/EBITDA multiples in the 5.5-8.3 times range.

Closing Thoughts

Super Micro Computer's revenue outlook is favorable as seen with the company's above-expectations financial guidance. But positives are largely priced in, indicating that a Hold rating for SMCI is fair.