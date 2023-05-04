The Rate Hikes Are Over

pabradyphoto

As expected, the Fed raised rates 25 basis points yesterday to a floor of 5%, which I am quite certain ends their rate-hike campaign. The statement that accompanied the rate increase was modified by removing "the Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate," and replacing it with "in determining the extent to which additional firming may be appropriate… the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity, and economic and financial developments." He went on to acknowledge during his press conference that the upheaval of select regional banks was also tightening financial conditions and doing some of the Fed's work for it. Initially, stocks rose sharply on his comments, but the rally faded when he refused to acknowledge that rate cuts were on the table.

Finviz

Who in their right mind would expect Chairman Powell to forecast rate cuts on the same day that he is implementing a rate increase? Furthermore, he has no intention of fueling the speculative exuberance that would come with forecasting rate cuts today, tomorrow, or the day before such a cut was to be implemented. I expect that he and other committee members will continue to manage inflation expectations with hawkish rhetoric, albeit far more moderately so, until the day of the first rate cut. Therefore, if you want to know where short-term rates are likely headed, focus on the Fed Funds futures market, which is tracked by the CME FedWatch Tool. It shows that we are at the peak rate with the first rate cut to come at the September meeting.

Bloomberg

The bears argue that the Fed is likely to keep raising rates to fight "sticky" inflation that does not come down as the Fed anticipates. If inflation does fall, it will be due to an economic contraction, forcing the Fed to begin cutting rates to pull the economy out of a recession that starts during the second half of this year. I argue that the Fed will begin gradually lowering rates before year end to stimulate below-trend growth, as the 2% inflation target comes into closer view.

The elephant in the room is the ongoing regional banking turmoil. I call it turmoil, because it is not a crisis. If you think there is a banking crisis in the US, take a gander at the chart below, which compares what is happening today with what happened during the Great Financial Crisis. That was a crisis. This is not. Today, we have a handful of businesses that did a poor job of managing the assets on their balance sheet relative to their liabilities during one of the most rapid increases in short-term interest rates on record. It appears that PacWest is now under the gun with its share price cascading on rumors that it may be up for sale. Banks in similar circumstances are suffering from a crisis of confidence whether they did a good job or not.

NYT

I wish Chairman Powell, who is partly responsible for banking regulation, did a better job of acknowledging the ongoing turmoil. Instead, he stated that "the US banking system is sound and resilient." In its entirety, that may be true, but the fact that he had to state that may have caused more alarm than comfort. We would have been better served if he had addressed this turmoil in greater detail, but it looks as though this period of consolidation will have to run its course.

Banking concerns will continue to be red meat for the bearish narrative and those forecasting a recession. I will admit, it is a formidable headwind, but I do not see it derailing the expansion. It is creating valuations in the sector that have not been seen since the Great Financial Crisis, which spells opportunity for the long term. It never feels that way in the heat of the moment, but that has always been the case in the past.