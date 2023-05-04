Sviatlana Zyhmantovich

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties throughout the U.S.

One distinguishing characteristic of their portfolio is their significant exposure to investment-grade (“IG”) rated tenancy. Currently it’s about 67% of their operations, among the highest in their peer group.

April 2023 Investor Presentation - IG Tenancy Exposure Of NTST Compared To Peers

It’s also worth noting that another 15% of their annualized base rents are derived from unrated but IG-profile tenants. 82% of their base rents, therefore, are generated from tenants of the highest quality.

In addition to tenant quality, NTST is also overweight to the necessity, discount, and service industries, which is inherently defensive.

Supplementing their portfolio quality is full occupancy and cash collection rates. For investors seeking a defensive addition to their portfolio, NTST is one worth further attention.

In Q1FY23, NTST reported Q1 core funds from operations (“FFO”) of $0.28/share and adjusted FFO of $0.30/diluted share. And looking ahead, full year guidance for AFFO was maintained at a midpoint of $1.20/share. Though results came in as expected and the outlook appears promising, I remain neutral on the stock, due to the lack of any meaningful catalyst as well their relative valuation in relation to their recent transactional activity.

Acquisitions And Dispositions

For the full 2023 fiscal year, management is guiding for net investment activity of at least +$400M. Activity through Q1 suggests they can in fact surpass that target. In aggregate, the company had net investment activity of about +$113M in the first quarter, which would represent a full year run-rate of about +$450M.

Total activity included the acquisition of twenty properties for +$67.7M at an average cash cap rate of 6.9%. These properties were located in twelve states with a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 9.4 years.

NTST also sold eight properties for a total net sales price of +$15.5M at an average cap rate of 6.8%.

Aside from the acquisitions and dispositions, net investment activity also included +$46M of activity relating to their loan book, as well as just under +$15M of development activity.

The Speedway Loan

Stress in the regional banking sector has created opportunities for NTST to step in to provide financing solutions that will provide them with the best risk-adjusted returns.

And during the quarter, they seized on the opportunity to provide +$46M in funding to acquire 49 convenience stores leased to Speedway, a subsidiary of 7-Eleven, one of their top ten tenants. The total loan, which is 60% of the underlying value of the properties, bears interest at a weighted average rate of 9.3% and has a term of three years.

Q1FY23 Form 10-Q - Summary Of Existing Mortgage Loans Receivable

The deal is a larger one for NTST, especially since their overall loan book doesn’t account for a material share of their total annual revenues. In 2022, for example, interest income represented just about 2.5% of their total revenues.

They could, nevertheless, earn an outsized return on the loan in relation to the risk. First, it was done at a spread of about 250bps above their property acquisition rate. And it was completed at a reasonable LTV at a first lien position, which puts them ahead of all equity.

But at the same time, they are also exposed to the risks pertaining to default, which is a possibility, given the interest rate on the loan. Tenant quality, however, as well current borrower health, does alleviate this concern. Interest coverage, for example, currently stands above 3x, which I view as satisfactory in this circumstance from a credit standpoint.

Development Pipeline

At the end of the quarter, NTST had three active developments, as well as one completed but not yet commenced.

During the quarter, two projects totaling +$14.8M were completed and commenced. In addition, NTST provided +$4.5M of funding to their remaining three projects, which are expected to commence later this year.

The development pipeline, otherwise, remains quiet.

Liquidity Position And Dividend Safety

At period end, NTST had total liquidity of just over +$400M, comprised primarily of availability on their revolving facility and their unsettled forward equity.

As a multiple of adjusted EBITDA, net debt at 4.1x currently stands comfortably below their targeted range of between 4.5x and 5.5x.

Supplementing their lower overall leverage levels is their debt stack, which presents no material maturities in the near term.

Q1FY23 Form 10-Q - Summary Of Contractual Obligations By Period

The more conservative debt profile provides flexibility to engage in other priorities. In the future, they could step up developments. Or they could simply acquire more properties. Dividend increases are a possibility as well.

The quarterly payout is currently $0.20/share. From a coverage standpoint, the payout ratio on a forward basis is about 67% based on adjusted FFO. Sufficient capacity, therefore, exists for future increases.

They are, however, making greater use of equity raises. In Q1, for example, they raised +$2.9M through the issuance of about 147K shares of common stock via their at-the-market (“ATM”) program. While this makes sense given their share price, it’s inherently dilutive to dividend coverage.

Final Thoughts

Little improvement is needed in NTST’s portfolio. Consistent with prior periods, they maintained 100% occupancy levels and cash collections through the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

In addition, 87% of their annualized base rents were derived from the necessity, discount, and service industries, with 82% of their tenant base IG rated or unrated but with an IG profile.

Also worth noting is that 95% of their Q1 investments were with IG or IG profile tenants. The total volume of activity, too, was promising, considering transactional markets were largely assumed to be on lockdown, given the significant disparity in bid/ask spreads.

Looking ahead, additional opportunities are likely to present themselves as more distressed sellers come to market. And NTST’s current liquidity position and debt profile positions them nicely to capitalize on any resulting opportunities.

A large deal involving their loan book was completed in the quarter. While the deal presents attractive upside to NTST, it also exposes them to heightened risk of loss in the event of default, which is a distinct possibility in the current market environment.

Continued dependence on equity raises is also capping earnings growth and is providing the impression that shares are priced to sell, not to buy. In fact, at an implied cap rate of about 6.3%, shares do appear fairly valued, especially when considered against their recent investment activity, which included acquisitions at a 6.9% cap and dispositions at 6.8%.

Though recent weakness in the shares may be inviting to some, I prefer to remain neutral on the stock.