Netstreit: Priced Appropriately Following Q1 Results

May 04, 2023 10:57 AM ETNETSTREIT Corp. (NTST)
Summary

  • NETSTREIT owns and operates properties across the U.S. that are net leased to a high percentage of investment-grade or investment-grade profile tenants.
  • Transaction volumes to start the year were promising, suggesting the markets are more fluid than previously thought.
  • Stress in the regional banking sector has provided an opening for the company's loan book, which is a small side aspect of their overall operations.
  • While results were positive, I view shares more neutrally due to limited catalysts and the relative valuation of the stock.
NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties throughout the U.S.

One distinguishing characteristic of their portfolio is their significant exposure to investment-grade (“IG”) rated tenancy. Currently it’s about 67% of their operations, among the highest in their peer group.

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

