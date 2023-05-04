Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Eaton And The Never-Ending Debate Over How Much To Pay For Growth

May 04, 2023 11:14 AM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN)ABB, ALSN, BWA, HON, PH, SBGSY
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.9K Followers

Summary

  • Eaton posted good first quarter results, with revenue and segment income outperformance and upgraded full-year revenue growth guidance, but segment-level margins were mixed.
  • The Electrical business remains the primary growth driver for Eaton and while a global economic slowdown is a modest near-term threat, the multiyear growth outlook is exceptional.
  • The biggest issue I have with Eaton is that high expectations and high valuation could crimp long-term returns from here despite above-average growth potential.

Low or high Voltage Control Panel Distribution Metering Control Box

libin jose/iStock via Getty Images

I continue to believe that Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is not only a well-run company, with a management team that is focused on both organic growth and margin opportunities and has been savvy with capital allocation, but

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.9K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABB, BWA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.