Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Nvidia Vs. AMD - Who Will Win AI In The Short Run?

MM Research profile picture
MM Research
319 Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. are fabless chip designers that have been popular with the recent AI frenzy.
  • I rate both Nvidia and AMD as Holds at current valuations.
  • The AI frenzy has caused the stocks to trade at huge multiples, so buying is not recommended, but these are great businesses which I do not recommend selling.
  • Both of these companies are releasing next-generation chips specifically designed for AI computing requirements.
  • Despite AMD's innovative next-gen chip, it doesn't look set to dethrone Nvidia just yet.

Automation data analytic with robot and digital visualization for big data scientist

PhonlamaiPhoto

Opening Discussion

Both NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have built their businesses around fabless chip design and both are vying to ride the AI (Artificial Intelligence) wave.

A look at price performance shows Nvidia as

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

MM Research profile picture
MM Research
319 Followers
I identify outstanding businesses through value investing principles and economic analysis. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, I'm committed to equipping you with the knowledge to make well-informed and profitable investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.